Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes felt first practice went better than expected

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes provided reporters with an update on his ankle injury during his press conference on Thursday.

The latest comes a day following Mahomes completing a walkthrough followed by a full practice session on Wednesday, plus another walkthrough on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, he was excited at the opportunity to test out his ankle. Speaking to the media, Mahomes said he felt things went better than expected during his initial practice session.

“Yeah, I thought I had a good day yesterday,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, there were things you’ve got to work through here and there, but overall, it was probably better than I expected, being able to go out there and throw the football around and get the reps in that I needed to get in.”

Speaking on his mobility and ability to throw on the run, Mahomes said he feels like he can still do plenty, but some of that might be determined at the moment during the game on Sunday.

“Obviously, I feel like I can still do a lot of things,” Mahomes said. “But we’ll see as we get closer and closer and we’ll see during the game. I mean, you can’t fully do exactly what (situation) you’re going to be in, in those moments during the game. All I can do is prepare myself in the best way possible and when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline kind of takes over and you can get in those throws when you need to.”

As far as what Mahomes was able to accomplish in practice, he said he tried to treat everything like a normal Wednesday. He’s expecting another test and challenge in practice on Thursday, but ultimately he knows that he can’t prepare himself 100% for the things that he might face during the game.

“You try to go as far as you can and do exactly what you’d do on a normal Wednesday practice,” Mahomes said. “Luckily, Wednesday isn’t the hardest practice of the week so you get through the motions and you kind of do some stuff and move here and there. Today will be another test, a little bit of a harder practice, a little bit more speed. But like I said, you’re not going to be able to prepare yourself 100% for the game, but you can do the best you can to put yourself in those positions and hopefully, by the end of the week you’re in a better spot to go out there and do what you need to do to win.”

Mahomes had some very high praise for the Chiefs’ training staff and weight staff, along with his personal trainer Bobby Stroupe, when it comes to the preventative work they do to limit severe injuries.

Mahomes says that they’ve helped to prepare his body in the best way possible to bounce back in this particular moment.

“Yeah, I’ve got a lot of good people around me everywhere,” Mahomes said. “You can talk about the training staff here, you talk about the weight staff here and then you talk about (personal trainer) Bobby (Stroupe). I mean, we do a lot of things, kind of preventative stuff. You can’t prevent all injuries, but you can prepare your body the best way possible, so that whenever stuff like this last game happens you’re able to bounce back quickly. We’ve done a lot of ankle and knee and foot stuff, especially after my last few injuries I’ve had. And I think that has prepared me to bounce back quickly here and be able to be in a good spot so that hopefully I’m able to go out there and give 100% during the game.”