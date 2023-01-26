ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sportszion.com

“Only God can judge me” shocking reasons revealed on why Floyd Mayweather still box after women beating incident

Floyd Mayweather has been a figure of controversy throughout the entirety of his professional boxing career; nonetheless, he has consistently been successful inside the ring. Floyd Mayweather has consistently refuted all of the claims that have been made against him in the past regarding his alleged history of physically abusing women. The 45-year-old boxer explained how he continued to win fights while being accused of domestic violence.
tjrwrestling.net

Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
sportszion.com

“Big fight news coming soon” UFC star Jorge Masvidal teases upcoming bout

A veteran in the Welterweight division is seemingly gearing up for his big return inside the Octagon. The 170lbs division was getting boring with Kamaru defeating almost everybody and the top contenders pretty much unwilling to take tough fights. Now Jorge Masvidal finally appears free from all the legal troubles he has gone through and teases a return.
MMAmania.com

Pic: UFC 283’s Johnny Walker packs on ridiculous 43 pounds in just one week

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker, is coming off a first round technical knockout of Paul Craig at UFC 283 (watch highlights), which took place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, 2023. One week after the 205-pound combatant successfully weighed in for...
OnlyHomers

Major Boxing Match Announced

The boxing world is gearing up for a major boxing match that was just announced to take place in just one month on February 26, 2023. ESPN has announced that boxer and Youtube superstar Jake Paul will be fighting boxer Tommy 'TNT' Fury on February 26, 2023, only on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira reveals massive lion tattoo covering his entire back

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.

