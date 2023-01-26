Read full article on original website
Related
Tommy Fury promises to end Jake Paul’s career as American drops pregnancy bombshell and vows to force him to change name
JAKE PAUL and Tommy Fury have wasted no time in kicking off the war of words before their rescheduled grudge fight. The celebrity rivals have announced they will finally settle their score in the ring on Sunday, February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Paul, 26, comes into the bout with a...
Ricky Hatton ‘felt cheated’ after Floyd Mayweather defeat in 2007 and ‘smelt a rat’ in referee Joe Cortez
RICKY HATTON "felt cheated" after losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2007 and said he "smelt a rat" in referee Joe Cortez. Hatton was knocked out in round ten by then welterweight champion Mayweather in Las Vegas. But the fearsome body puncher was unable to work on the inside - like...
MMAmania.com
Shell-shocked Conor McGregor just got run over by a car, shouts ‘I could have been dead!’ in aftermath video
From Road House to Road Rash. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently run down by a careless driver while getting in his morning ride, which not only destroyed his bicycle, but also left “Notorious” mangled on one side of his body. Movsar Evloev...
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
sportszion.com
“Only God can judge me” shocking reasons revealed on why Floyd Mayweather still box after women beating incident
Floyd Mayweather has been a figure of controversy throughout the entirety of his professional boxing career; nonetheless, he has consistently been successful inside the ring. Floyd Mayweather has consistently refuted all of the claims that have been made against him in the past regarding his alleged history of physically abusing women. The 45-year-old boxer explained how he continued to win fights while being accused of domestic violence.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
Conor McGregor's Ultimate Fighter Coaching Offer Could Signal a Return Is Near
Could McGregor end his hiatus as early as this year? There's still steps the UFC star must take, including deciding what division to compete in.
sportszion.com
“Big fight news coming soon” UFC star Jorge Masvidal teases upcoming bout
A veteran in the Welterweight division is seemingly gearing up for his big return inside the Octagon. The 170lbs division was getting boring with Kamaru defeating almost everybody and the top contenders pretty much unwilling to take tough fights. Now Jorge Masvidal finally appears free from all the legal troubles he has gone through and teases a return.
MMAmania.com
UFC 287 betting odds: Israel Adesanya opens as small betting favorite over champion Alex Pereira
The oddsmakers have spoken and opened Israel Adesanya as a slight betting favorite for his upcoming title rematch with UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 287 this April. The middleweight rematch was announced Friday night by UFC president, Dana White, who launched a special video announcement and all to...
MMAmania.com
Pic: UFC 283’s Johnny Walker packs on ridiculous 43 pounds in just one week
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker, is coming off a first round technical knockout of Paul Craig at UFC 283 (watch highlights), which took place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, 2023. One week after the 205-pound combatant successfully weighed in for...
MMAmania.com
Kevin Holland responds to Joseph Holmes’ stairwell attack allegations: ‘I don’t know what happened’
Kevin Holland has responded to Joseph Holmes’ allegations, clearing up the “misinformation” that was disseminated Friday night (Jan. 27, 2023), which is when Holmes claimed he got jumped by “Trailblazer” and his friends at XKO, a regional mixed martial arts (MMA) show in Dallas, Texas (full details here).
Diego Sanchez rips the Nevada State Athletic Commission for not sanctioning BKFC but allowing Power Slap
Diego Sanchez doesn’t get why the Nevada State Athletic Commission won’t sanction Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. BKFC has been sanctioned in several states but Nevada is the most prominent state the promotion and sport haven’t been allowed into. Yet, many have been critical of that decision after the NSAC allowed Power Slap to be a thing.
sportszion.com
UFC HOF Randy Couture warns Jake Paul to avoid facing experienced MMA fighters in PFL journey
Many people were skeptical of Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of MMA, including Randy Couture, who recently advised Jake to be extremely cautious when choosing his first PFL opponent. After remaining unbeaten for the entirety of his professional boxing career, which lasted for a total of four...
MMAmania.com
‘Platinum’ Mike Perry named as backup for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing bout in Saudi Arabia
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are officially set to fight in a boxing bout on February 25th in Saudi Arabia. It’s a bout that Paul has been trying to set up for two years with no success. Their first booking in December 2021 was called off after Fury reportedly...
BBC
Conor McGregor: UFC star says he 'got away with his life' after being knocked off his bike by a car
Conor McGregor says he has "got away with his life" after being knocked off his bicycle by a car. The UFC star posted a video on Instagram of the aftermath of a crash, showing the driver apologising and asking if McGregor is okay. Irish fighter McGregor, 34, appears shaken up...
Major Boxing Match Announced
The boxing world is gearing up for a major boxing match that was just announced to take place in just one month on February 26, 2023. ESPN has announced that boxer and Youtube superstar Jake Paul will be fighting boxer Tommy 'TNT' Fury on February 26, 2023, only on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira reveals massive lion tattoo covering his entire back
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.
sportszion.com
Henry Cejudo brutally mocks Conor McGregor after near death experience in bike accident
Conor McGregor got into a severe accident that nearly ended his life as he got hit by a speeding car while he was riding his bicycle. Being the controversial celebrity he is, other fans and fighters who don’t really appreciate his actions came to mock him. Among these celebrities...
MMAmania.com
Video: BKFC 35 fighter celebrates victory without knowing he’s already been disqualified
Fight fans got to witness one of the most bonehead moves in recent memory Friday night (Jan. 27, 2023) at BKFC 35 from inside John T. Rhodes Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C., when a fighter celebrated a victory only to find out he was already being disqualified. Mixed martial...
Comments / 1