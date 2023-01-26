Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast
STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
indiana105.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
963xke.com
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
WANE-TV
Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
wfft.com
Mercer County snow emergency lifted
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County has lifted the level 1 snow emergency. The County Sheriff's Office reminds people to still use caution if out on the roads.
wfft.com
Mercer County under level 1 snow emergency
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Mercer County Sheriff's Office has declared a level 1 snow emergency for the county. The emergency is due to icy roadways. The Office advised drivers that most County and Township roads are also experiencing drifting snow and to exercise extreme caution if out.
Biggest snowfall of winter doesn’t thwart GFL’s promise to deliver
Despite the biggest snowfall of the winter season, GFL Environmental USA still completed 97% of its collections on Wednesday, according to GFL's Fort Wayne General Manager Jacob Diliberto.
wfft.com
One dead in Southwest Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire on the 3900 block of Taylor Street Sunday. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the Southwest fire just before 8 p.m. Crews forced their way into a first-floor apartment where they discovered heavy smoke and flames.
wfft.com
Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
WANE-TV
Chimney Cakes celebrates grand opening of storefront in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite at local farmers markets now has a storefront near downtown Fort Wayne. Saturday is the grand opening of Chimney Cakes Bakery & Caffé, already known around the area for their signature goodies that come from Transylvania. You can get a taste...
WANE-TV
Huntington family keeps igloo tradition alive
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A wet, packy snow opens up all kinds of creative opportunities. Snow forts, snowmen, and yes, even igloos. And the latter is exactly what Christopher Gibbons and his son, 10-year-old Wade Gibbons, built Wednesday. “First southern boy to build an igloo up north,” Christopher said...
wfft.com
FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
wfft.com
JAVA displays ribbons in Downtown Fort Wayne, raises awareness for missing persons
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Sunday is four weeks to the day since Celeste Cuthbert disappeared. “The more people we have looking for her, the more likely she is to be found,” her friend Sherrie Konkle said. Konkle says Cuthbert left a Bluffton facility with only the clothes on...
Reconstruction Of Roundabouts For Three SE Neighborhoods
Mayor Tom Henry joined City of Fort Wayne Manager of Right of Way & Landscape Services Nick Jarrell, Sixth District City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, Greater McMillen Park, Eastside Community and Harvester Community neighborhood association residents and area business owners, along with the City’s Public Works Division, for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project. The approximately $850,000 project is a major improvement to the Coliseum Boulevard-Pontiac Street corridor, a key thoroughfare serving close to 16,000 vehicles.
WANE-TV
Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne firefighters save one of their own in Thursday night fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters saved one of their own during a fire on the southeast side of the city Thursday night. Crews responded to the kitchen fire in the 2800 block of Stinson Drive around 10:30 p.m. While inside the home, a firefighter had a...
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
wfft.com
Shawn Boudrias wins it in overtime, 3-2
CORALVILLE, Iowa. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Komets wrapped up their three-game road series with a 3-2 overtime win over the Iowa Heartlanders. The Komets return to the Memorial Coliseum on Friday to host the Kalamazoo Wings.
WANE-TV
Firefighter hurt battling house fire in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire in southeast Fort Wayne Thursday night. It started just before 10:30, at a home in the 2800 block of Stinson Drive. That’s near the intersection of Hessen Cassel and Tillman roads. When fire...
WOWO News
Man dies in DeKalb County after stepping on live wires
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Butler man died Thursday evening after stepping on live wires that resulted from a crash. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Lane M Burns, 20, was traveling northbound in the 2200 block of County Road 61 when for an unknown reason he lost control and his Ford F350 left the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The impact snapped the pole in half.
