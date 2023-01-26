BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.

BELOIT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO