ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed in Kane County crash

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
KANE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
NORMAL, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Man attempting to carjack multiple people at a Wisconsin Walmart arrested

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old was arrested in southern Wisconsin after reportedly trying to steal multiple cars from people in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were made aware of the suspicious activity around 9:50 a.m. on January 27. The release states that...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash in Rock County: Car slams into semi, man dead

JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person died in a crash on I-39 southbound at MM 175 in Rock County Friday night, Jan. 27. Officials said a car was traveling southbound on I-39 around 7 p.m. The car was near mile marker 175.4 when it struck the rear of a semi-trailer. The...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested on warrants from two states

A Rock Falls man is in the Whiteside County Jail on a variety of charges from several counties in two states. Daveon H. Lucas, age 23, was arrested on January 27 at about 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Second Street in Sterling after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a […]
STERLING, IL
CBS 58

Multi-vehicle crash in Rock County leaves 1 dead and 21 injured

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A crash in Rock County has left one dead and multiple injured. Police say the crash involved 21 injuries. All lanes of I-39/90 are now open in both directions. Police say initial investigation indicates approximately 85 vehicles were involved. The crash happened at 12:31...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man’s body was found submerged in the water of Lake Waubesa early Sunday morning after search and rescue teams indicated an ATV may have fallen through the ice. On Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s office were notified that a 45-year-old fisherman did not...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Janesville police arrest man accused in attempted carjacking

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested a man Friday who they said tried to steal multiple cars at a Wal-Mart. Police said the 25-year-old Janesville man stopped a red Cadillac in the parking lot and tried to open the car's door. He was unsuccessful and left the area. A few...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened

BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
BELOIT, WI
fox32chicago.com

Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez

LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy