Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed in Kane County crash
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
wearegreenbay.com
Man attempting to carjack multiple people at a Wisconsin Walmart arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old was arrested in southern Wisconsin after reportedly trying to steal multiple cars from people in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were made aware of the suspicious activity around 9:50 a.m. on January 27. The release states that...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged exactly one year after deadly DUI crash with Illinois family
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide. According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Rock County: Car slams into semi, man dead
JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person died in a crash on I-39 southbound at MM 175 in Rock County Friday night, Jan. 27. Officials said a car was traveling southbound on I-39 around 7 p.m. The car was near mile marker 175.4 when it struck the rear of a semi-trailer. The...
I-90 crash: 27 injured after collision involving as many as 50 vehicles on I-39/90 near Beloit
I-39/90 in between Janesville and Beloit was shut down for hours after a crash that involved up to 50 vehicles.
Man arrested on warrants from two states
A Rock Falls man is in the Whiteside County Jail on a variety of charges from several counties in two states. Daveon H. Lucas, age 23, was arrested on January 27 at about 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Second Street in Sterling after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a […]
CBS 58
Multi-vehicle crash in Rock County leaves 1 dead and 21 injured
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A crash in Rock County has left one dead and multiple injured. Police say the crash involved 21 injuries. All lanes of I-39/90 are now open in both directions. Police say initial investigation indicates approximately 85 vehicles were involved. The crash happened at 12:31...
Rockford man shot in early Saturday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the 200 block of Rockford’s W. State St. early Saturday morning. An adult man reportedly sustained a gunshot wound and was being treated at a local hospital, according to the Rockford Police Department. There was no word on a suspect, nor the victim’s condition, at the […]
nbc15.com
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man’s body was found submerged in the water of Lake Waubesa early Sunday morning after search and rescue teams indicated an ATV may have fallen through the ice. On Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s office were notified that a 45-year-old fisherman did not...
Driver describes being stuck in traffic for over 5 hours after more than 50 cars crash on I-90
One of the drivers who was stuck in an interstate pileup near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line described his ordeal.
Channel 3000
Janesville police arrest man accused in attempted carjacking
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested a man Friday who they said tried to steal multiple cars at a Wal-Mart. Police said the 25-year-old Janesville man stopped a red Cadillac in the parking lot and tried to open the car's door. He was unsuccessful and left the area. A few...
27 People Injured in One of Multiple Pileups Near Illinois-Wisconsin Border: Authorities
Multiple pileups near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Friday, including one that sent 27 people to the hospital, shut down multiple major roadways ahead of the afternoon rush hour and as bands of snow made their way across the area. Illinois State Police said one accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. on...
Channel 3000
Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck in Janesville, State Patrol says
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- One person died when the car they were driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. The crash happened just before 7:10 p.m. on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange. In a...
Freeport man killed in fatal crash 12 hours before he was found
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man, identified as Thomas Zulke, 27, was killed Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle, crashed, and was ejected from the car. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the area of Illinois Route 26 and Old Route […]
At least 21 people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a Wisconsin highway
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Wisconsin State Patrol said 85 vehicles appeared to have been involved and 21 people were taken to area hospitals to...
21 injured in massive crash on Janesville freeway involving fiery semi, 30 cars
21 people were injured after dozens of vehicles including semi trucks collided due to winter conditions in Rock County on Friday.
Channel 3000
Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened
BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
fox32chicago.com
Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez
LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0