New York, NY – Addressing the death of Tyre Nichols, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement:. “Tyre Nichols’ death is outrageous and horrifying, and I am grateful that the officers responsible were quickly charged with his murder. I am praying for Tyre’s mother, son, family and friends, along with the Memphis community and our country. More must be done at every level of government to eliminate violence and brutality from our criminal justice system and to change the circumstances that make such atrocities possible.”

MEMPHIS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO