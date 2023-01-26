ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Patricia Ann Wardhaugh

FULTON- Patricia Ann Wardhaugh, 83, of Fulton passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at home with her daughters by her side. She was born November 24, 1939 in Fulton to Frank and Shirley Snyder Conners. Pat was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time outside, cooking, baking, playing with her animals, bird watching and tending to her garden. In her younger years, Pat enjoyed roller skating.
FULTON, NY
Natalie S. Carroll

FULTON – Natalie S. Carroll, 93; of Fulton died peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday January 25, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY. Mrs. Carroll was born in Flushing, Queens, NY on December 25, 1929 to the late Saverio and Grace (Cavallaro) Spada, immigrants from Italy.
FULTON, NY
Theodore D. Czeck

FULTON – Theodore D. Czeck, 68; of Fulton passed after a sudden attack of illness at home Sunday, January 22, 2023. Ted was born in Fulton, NY to the late Lewis and Helen (Romanick) Czeck. He remained a lifelong resident of Fulton. After graduating from G. Ray Bodley High...
FULTON, NY
Paul F. Chatterton

OSWEGO, NY – Paul F. “Buddy” Chatterton, 78 of Oswego, passed away Friday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Anthony and Marjorie Terwilliger Chatterton. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Mittler Chatterton who died in 2018.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County ‘Traffic Safety Champions’ Recognized

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, recognizes seven members of various Oswego County law enforcement agencies as Traffic Safety Champions of 2022. These individuals have shown a dedication to traffic safety and keeping our community safe. Traffic Safety Champions...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Ward A. Saunders

HANNIBAL – Ward A. Saunders, 83, of Hannibal passed away at home. He was a 58 year member of the United Association of Plumbers and Steam Fitters, retiring in 1994 with the UA Local 73 of Oswego, as a steam fitter. A true mechanic and craftsman, he especially enjoyed...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County E-911 Communications Center Holds Open House

DRONE COORDINATION– John McGraw, drone coordinator with the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, operates a DJI Matrice 300RTK drone outside the Oswego County Public Safety Center in Oswego during the E-911 Communications Center’s recent open house. Images from the drone were transmitted to 911 operators’ computers to show how drones can be used to augment E-911 Center operations.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON TYRE NICHOLS

New York, NY – Addressing the death of Tyre Nichols, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement:. “Tyre Nichols’ death is outrageous and horrifying, and I am grateful that the officers responsible were quickly charged with his murder. I am praying for Tyre’s mother, son, family and friends, along with the Memphis community and our country. More must be done at every level of government to eliminate violence and brutality from our criminal justice system and to change the circumstances that make such atrocities possible.”
MEMPHIS, NY
Mathew Mushtare

FULTON – Mathew Mushtare, 63; of Fulton, NY; passed Monday, January 16, 2023 in the evening at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse NY; after a long illness. Mathew was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Benjamin and Alma (George) Mushtare Sr. He was a longtime resident of Pennellville, NY before...
FULTON, NY
Poseidon: Pet of the Week

Oswego, NY – He’s the king of all that is fresh or salty… Poseidon rules the seas and underwater is his kingdom. Really, this cat loves water – pools, tubs, waterfalls, shower-heads, faucet drips, and fountains too. If there’s water, he will be in it!
OSWEGO, NY
OCO Point in Time Count Assess Homelessness

Oswego, NY – Homelessness, we hear about it in the big cities but many don’t realize that homelessness exists in cities and rural areas of Oswego County. To help determine the extent of homelessness in our county Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) in conjunction with the Housing and Homeless Coalition of Central New York recently conducted its annual Point In Time count.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
City Of Oswego Council President Rob Corradino Announces His Candidacy For Mayor Of Oswego

OSWEGO, NY – Following is a statement from Oswego Common Councilor President Rob Corradino concerning his candidacy announcement:. “As I start my 8th year on the Oswego Common Council representing the 7th Ward, and my 6th year as Council President, I’m thrilled to announce that I am running for Mayor of Oswego. I’ve worked very hard these past seven years and believe I have both the knowledge and experience to help lead this city.
OSWEGO, NY
Mexico HS Teacher Earns Spot Among Master Teacher Ranks

MEXICO – A Mexico High School math instructor is among just 221 educators newly selected statewide for the prestigious New York State Master Teacher Program. Maria Panzetta, who has taught high school mathematics at MACS for five years, learned earlier this month that she will be part of the program and join the more than 1,600 master teachers around the state. The group is noted as a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.
MEXICO, NY
