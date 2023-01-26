ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sonomasun.com

Why we filed the SDC lawsuit

Mountain lions and now black bears pad their way across Sonoma Valley via an ancient wildlife corridor that threads through the lands of the former Sonoma Developmental Center. Endangered salmon swim and spawn in Sonoma Creek that runs through the middle of the historic old campus. Families from Sonoma and the Springs explore the open trails and access nature close to home. The oak woodlands and grasslands of the SDC lands serve as a greenbelt buffer as wildfires rage down from the hills above.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

The Bizarre Treat Golden Gate Park’s Bison Get Once a Year

Every year when it comes time to kick old Christmas trees to the curb, Golden Gate Park’s bison are just getting ready to celebrate. As a seasonal addition to San Francisco Zoo’s enrichment program, the gentle giants are gifted unsold Christmas trees to romp around with every year. And it’s not just the bison—other animals like the zoo’s steer, chimpanzees and orangutans love to get in on the holiday fun, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties

A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

5 Cozy Sonoma Tasting Rooms to Visit in the Winter

During cold and rainy winter months, you may be tempted to hunker down on the sofa and stream until springtime. But why stay home when you can get out and sip wine in a warm and welcoming space with cozy lounge seating and a crackling fireplace? It sure beats cabin fever. Here are five winter-worthy tasting rooms that are well worth venturing out for.
SONOMA, CA
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm

With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
SAN JOSE, CA
climaterwc.com

Snapshots through time

The San Francisco and San Jose Railroad linked its two namesake cities in 1864, but stagecoaches still predominated on the routes to communities west of El Camino Real. Stagecoach operator Simon Knight owned the first cross-Peninsula stage line; his son, Walter, and another local man named John Poole were the drivers. Knight’s largest stagecoaches could carry as many as 17 passengers. The stages ran from Redwood City to Searsville, La Honda, San Gregorio and Pescadero. The business office of the Knight Stage Coach Co. was situated in the American House Hotel, on Main Street in Redwood City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Dispute That Triggered Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Over $100 Damage Charge

Adding to the tragic narrative about underpaid farmworkers and the socioeconomic situation underpinning Monday's shooting in Half Moon Bay, we now learn that the triggering dispute that occurred between the suspect and his supervisor was over $100. As NBC Bay Area reported late Thursday, shooting suspect Zhao Chunli became enraged...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade

TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
TRUCKEE, CA
sfstandard.com

Where Are the Bay Area’s Wordle Cheaters?

During the depths of the pandemic, word nerds across the country were obsessed with figuring out the five-letter answer to Wordle, a word-guessing game created by a Brooklyn software developer and later acquired by The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum. But increasingly, Wordle players are obsessed with a different facet of the word puzzle—gaming it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center

(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy