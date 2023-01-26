Read full article on original website
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Birkenstock expands American presence with the opening of its fourth US store in CaliforniaAmarie M.Marin County, CA
The Half Moon Bay shooting was prompted by a $100 repair bill, local prosecutor says
The man charged with killing seven people in Half Moon Bay this past week reportedly told police he carried out the attack after a supervisor demanded he pay to repair a forklift damaged at work.
sonomasun.com
Why we filed the SDC lawsuit
Mountain lions and now black bears pad their way across Sonoma Valley via an ancient wildlife corridor that threads through the lands of the former Sonoma Developmental Center. Endangered salmon swim and spawn in Sonoma Creek that runs through the middle of the historic old campus. Families from Sonoma and the Springs explore the open trails and access nature close to home. The oak woodlands and grasslands of the SDC lands serve as a greenbelt buffer as wildfires rage down from the hills above.
sfstandard.com
The Bizarre Treat Golden Gate Park’s Bison Get Once a Year
Every year when it comes time to kick old Christmas trees to the curb, Golden Gate Park’s bison are just getting ready to celebrate. As a seasonal addition to San Francisco Zoo’s enrichment program, the gentle giants are gifted unsold Christmas trees to romp around with every year. And it’s not just the bison—other animals like the zoo’s steer, chimpanzees and orangutans love to get in on the holiday fun, too.
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
sonomamag.com
5 Cozy Sonoma Tasting Rooms to Visit in the Winter
During cold and rainy winter months, you may be tempted to hunker down on the sofa and stream until springtime. But why stay home when you can get out and sip wine in a warm and welcoming space with cozy lounge seating and a crackling fireplace? It sure beats cabin fever. Here are five winter-worthy tasting rooms that are well worth venturing out for.
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
Officials: Half Moon Bay shooter carried out his attack because he was mad about a $100 bill
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe shared on Friday that the Half Moon Bay shooting that saw seven lose their lives was caused by a $100 repair bill.
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
Tesla ‘spontaneously’ catches fire on California freeway, officials say
A Tesla Model S became engulfed in flames after the vehicle's battery compartment "spontaneously" combusted while driving on a freeway near Sacramento, California, on Saturday.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Butcher Crown Roadhouse & One Fish Raw Bar
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 13, airs Thursday, January 26, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. Discover hog heaven in Petaluma at Butcher Crown Roadhouse. Dig into burgers, brews, and barbecue, from tender,...
climaterwc.com
Snapshots through time
The San Francisco and San Jose Railroad linked its two namesake cities in 1864, but stagecoaches still predominated on the routes to communities west of El Camino Real. Stagecoach operator Simon Knight owned the first cross-Peninsula stage line; his son, Walter, and another local man named John Poole were the drivers. Knight’s largest stagecoaches could carry as many as 17 passengers. The stages ran from Redwood City to Searsville, La Honda, San Gregorio and Pescadero. The business office of the Knight Stage Coach Co. was situated in the American House Hotel, on Main Street in Redwood City.
SFist
Dispute That Triggered Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Over $100 Damage Charge
Adding to the tragic narrative about underpaid farmworkers and the socioeconomic situation underpinning Monday's shooting in Half Moon Bay, we now learn that the triggering dispute that occurred between the suspect and his supervisor was over $100. As NBC Bay Area reported late Thursday, shooting suspect Zhao Chunli became enraged...
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where multiple farmworkers were killed
"Horrible. Horrific. Deplorable conditions. We saw what basically looked like sheds. Storage containers that people were living in. No insulation. No running water. " However, the farm says this is inaccurate.
CBS San Francisco
Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade
TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
sfstandard.com
Where Are the Bay Area’s Wordle Cheaters?
During the depths of the pandemic, word nerds across the country were obsessed with figuring out the five-letter answer to Wordle, a word-guessing game created by a Brooklyn software developer and later acquired by The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum. But increasingly, Wordle players are obsessed with a different facet of the word puzzle—gaming it.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
SFist
Expensively Shored-Up Berkeley Hillside Once Again Giving Way; 14 Homes Red-Tagged Due to Another Landslide
A hillside in the Claremont Hills area of the Oakland/Berkeley Hills that has given way in wet winters before — and that has been shored up at great expense by at least two property owners over the last two decades — gave way to a significant landslide again last week. And property owners below it remain fearful of further slides.
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
Coldest temperatures of the year so far are coming to the SF Bay Area
Grab your warmest coat. Freezing temperatures are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area.
Rohnert Park fire displaces nine people, causes $500K in damages
Nine people were displaced from their home after a fire caused $500,000 in damages on Saturday, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (DPS).
