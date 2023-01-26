Read full article on original website
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Smokey Robinson, 'King of Motown,' to release new solo album
It's been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson's last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon
Motown's Legendary Singer Smokey Robinson Confirms 1st Album in 10 Years
Smokey Robinson is officially coming back with new music. Robinson hyped fans with the good news by sharing a black-and-white video of him on his Twitter page Thursday. The iconic singer revealed that his first solo album in nearly a decade, "Gasms," would be out on April 28. He shared...
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
Luke Combs Announces Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Luke Combs has only been in the country music world for a few short years. However, he has been able to rake in the kind of success that some legacy artists only dream of. He notched a string of hit singles at the top of the chart. Additionally, his albums have all been number ones. More than that, Combs has taken home a trophy case full of awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and more. Currently, Combs is hoping to win his first Grammy. He’s up for multiple Grammy Awards this year.
John Lennon Tried to Physically Prevent a ‘Pissed Off’ Paul Simon From Playing Guitar
John Lennon was frustrated with the way Paul Simon was playing guitar. Eventually, he tried to physically stop him from doing it.
Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
David Crosby cause of death updates — Tributes pour in as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member dies at 81
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Brian Wilson’s Reaction to ‘I Get Around’ Surpassing the Beatles on the Music Charts
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
Adele Sets The Record Straight About Whether She'll Attend The Grammys
A previous report said it was "pretty definitive" that Adele won't appear at the Grammys.
Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 Grammys On CBS
Harry Styles is the newest performer confirmed to take the stage live at the Grammys 2023. The announcement was made during the AFC Championship Game on CBS where the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals to see who would make it to the Super Bowl. Styles joins confirmed performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Sam Smith at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The gala will air live on the eye network from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Luke Combs, Steve Lac and Kim Petras are also scheduled to perform. The former One Direction...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow and More Among the 2023 NYC Rocks Lineup
Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sheryl Crow, and John Mayer Trio, are among the collection of artists set to perform at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in New York City on March 9, 2023. Held at the historic Beacon Theatre and executive produced...
A Drummer for The Rolling Stones Said The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ Needed Ringo Starr
A drummer for The Rolling Stones said John Lennon and Paul McCartney didn't do a great job on The Beatles' "Love Me Do" at one point.
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent to Perform at A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent are just a few of the artists who are set to pay tribute to The Beach Boys during CBS’ “A Grammy Salute” concert. Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, and Take 6 round out the lineup of the now annual star-studded event, which in past years has honored Paul Simon, Prince, and The Beatles.
Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’
Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
New Song Saturday! Hear New Music From Aly&AJ, P!NK, Janet Jackson, Tom Odell & More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we...
Legendary US musician David Crosby dies aged 81
Singer, songwriter and guitarist co-founded the Byrds and supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash
Gorillaz Keep Up the Pace With New Song ‘Silent Running’
Gorillaz have shared a slinky new song, “Silent Running,” featuring longtime collaborator Adeleye Omotayo, from their upcoming album Cracker Island, out Feb. 24. “Silent Running,” per a press release, was the first Cracker Island song Gorillaz worked on with producer Greg Kurstin at his studio in Los Angeles. Musical mastermind Damon Albarn described the mid-tempo funk gem as having “that sort of mesmerizing dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought.” Or, as Gorillaz’s animated frontman 2D evocatively put it, “Sometimes I get well lost and end up in the wrong place but then it turns out...
