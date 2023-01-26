ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Motown's Legendary Singer Smokey Robinson Confirms 1st Album in 10 Years

Smokey Robinson is officially coming back with new music. Robinson hyped fans with the good news by sharing a black-and-white video of him on his Twitter page Thursday. The iconic singer revealed that his first solo album in nearly a decade, "Gasms," would be out on April 28. He shared...
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Announces Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Luke Combs has only been in the country music world for a few short years. However, he has been able to rake in the kind of success that some legacy artists only dream of. He notched a string of hit singles at the top of the chart. Additionally, his albums have all been number ones. More than that, Combs has taken home a trophy case full of awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and more. Currently, Combs is hoping to win his first Grammy. He’s up for multiple Grammy Awards this year.
Pitchfork

Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL

Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Deadline

Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 Grammys On CBS

Harry Styles is the newest performer confirmed to take the stage live at the Grammys 2023. The announcement was made during the AFC Championship Game on CBS where the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals to see who would make it to the Super Bowl. Styles joins confirmed performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Sam Smith at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The gala will air live on the eye network from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Luke Combs, Steve Lac and Kim Petras are also scheduled to perform. The former One Direction...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'

The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Consequence

Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent to Perform at A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys

Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent are just a few of the artists who are set to pay tribute to The Beach Boys during CBS’ “A Grammy Salute” concert. Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, and Take 6 round out the lineup of the now annual star-studded event, which in past years has honored Paul Simon, Prince, and The Beatles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’

Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
IOWA STATE
Rolling Stone

Gorillaz Keep Up the Pace With New Song ‘Silent Running’

Gorillaz have shared a slinky new song, “Silent Running,” featuring longtime collaborator Adeleye Omotayo, from their upcoming album Cracker Island, out Feb. 24.  “Silent Running,” per a press release, was the first Cracker Island song Gorillaz worked on with producer Greg Kurstin at his studio in Los Angeles. Musical mastermind Damon Albarn described the mid-tempo funk gem as having “that sort of mesmerizing dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought.” Or, as Gorillaz’s animated frontman 2D evocatively put it, “Sometimes I get well lost and end up in the wrong place but then it turns out...

