Luke Combs has only been in the country music world for a few short years. However, he has been able to rake in the kind of success that some legacy artists only dream of. He notched a string of hit singles at the top of the chart. Additionally, his albums have all been number ones. More than that, Combs has taken home a trophy case full of awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and more. Currently, Combs is hoping to win his first Grammy. He’s up for multiple Grammy Awards this year.

4 DAYS AGO