Schuylerville Middle School Students Participate in Ballston Spa Birdhouse Program

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Colonie CSD closes on former BOCES property
On Friday, South Colonie Central School District announced the closing of a 14-acre $1.9 million property located at 1015 Watervliet Shaker Road—formerly Capital Region BOCES.
Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced
The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants.
WNYT
Accusation of racism at construction site triggers lawsuit
In an exclusive story, 13 Investigates got its hands on a lawsuit that claims racial slurs were made against a Black man while he was working on a construction site last year in Albany. The words that were allegedly said to him by a higher-up are shocking. “That was a...
The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Gets Bigger and Better
The Albany Pine Bush Preserve has recently been expanded! An additional 15.1 acres will be added to the already sprawling 3,400-acre preserve across three municipalities. According to the Times Union, adding protected land increases the total acreage to nearly 120 acres and ensures that this precious resource will remain safe for generations.
Whitehall woman allegedly keeps children from school
A Whitehall woman is facing child endangerment charges for allegedly pulling her children from school and refusing to homeschool them.
New seafood eatery in Clifton Park sets opening date
Eddie F's Eatery, a seafood restaurant in Saratoga Springs, is set to open its second location in Clifton Park. The restaurant will be officially opening on Wednesday, February 1.
Top 25 Highest Paying Occupations In the Capital Region Ranked, Who Makes the Most?
Which occupations pay the most money in the Capital Region? Below you will find the Top 25 Highest Paying Occupations in Albany, Schenectady and Troy. Scroll through the list below to see how your job ranks or which one you might want to switch to. The U.S. Bureau of Labor...
Capital Region Cannabis Store Will Be 1st to Open in Upstate NY
As we get closer to marijuana shops being legal, it looks as if the first one in Upstate New York will be opening soon in the Capital Region. The owner already had a CBD store and will expand into a recreational cannabis store. Where is The CBD Store and Who...
Albany cat thrown out with the trash
The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has named the cat Newt and says she has a sweet temperament.
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
It’s Official! One of the Largest Indoor Adventure Parks Opens Soon in Albany
Another option for entertainment for the whole family is coming to Albany. Urban Air Adventure Park is the largest indoor adventure park in the world. The plan is to open one in Albany at the end of February. What Does Urban Air Adventure Park Offer. Although it varies in each...
NEWS10 ABC
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in Troy
TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The Capital Region watched in terror and disbelief when the Memphis police worn bodycam video was shared for all to see Friday night. The video shows five Memphis police officers attack 29-year-old father and husband Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in the hospital three days later from his injuries.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
Amsterdam man accused of welfare fraud
An Amsterdam man has been arrested for allegedly committing welfare fraud. Antonio Vega, 33, faces two charges.
WRGB
Albany County looking to get guns off the street in buyback program
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Legislature in partnership with the Albany County Sheriff's Office held a gun buyback program. The event, was held at the Westmere Fire House in Guilderland from noon to 4:00 PM. Rewards for turning over a weapon, no questions asked, were $200 for...
WNYT
Red Cross provides aid to fire victims
The Red Cross is helping five people Sunday morning after a fire in Schoharie County. The fire was early Saturday morning on Moxley Street in Jefferson. Red Cross officials say they are helping two adults and three children with shelter, food, and clothing.
Police: Albany man involved in two recent Lark Street shootings
A 19-year-old Albany resident has been charged in connection with two recent shootings on Lark Street.
Lake George woman arrested for forgery and larceny
Police say the suspect altered and forged checks and deposited them into her account via the bank's mobile app.
Mother, 3-year-old struck by vehicle in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police have closed a section of West Street Monday morning following a pedestrian accident.
