Washington County Commissioners approve $2 million for meat processing facility

‘It’s gotten significantly worse’ — JCDA funds security at John Sevier Center through March
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a move that adds strain to the John Sevier Center (JSC) budget, Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) commissioners will fund security at the downtown high-rise apartments at least through March. JCDA contracted with a local security company in early January amid worsening issues with unauthorized people entering the building. […]
Herald and Tribune
Washington County residents will be voting on new machines in 2024
Washington County will be voting on brand new machines when they hit the polls in upcoming elections. “We started the process back in July and had two separate demonstrations by the vendors. On Aug. 16 we started with demos from Adkins Hart and MicroVote. We sent the RFP (request for proposal) in October to all four vendors that were state approved, and we got replies from all four which was a blessing,” said Washington County Administrator of Elections Dana Jones. “We are one of the only counties that received bids from all four.”
Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Farm Expo to be held in Bristol next weekend
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2023 Farm Expo, a family-friendly event celebrating local farmers’ work, will be held next weekend. The two-day event, sponsored by Six Rivers Media and Kubota, will provide fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
mymix1041.com
Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years
From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
erwinrecord.net
Members of Erwin beverage board deny beer permit to Blue Ridge Beverage Co.
After an hour of debate and comments from citizens, the Erwin Board of Beverages voted to deny a beer permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co. during a meeting Monday, Jan. 23. In its first meeting of 2023, the Board of Beverages had only one item of business on its agenda, which was to consider whether to grant an On- and Off-Premise Beer Permit to the Blue Ridge Beverage Co., an endeavor undertaken by an ecotourism service called Blue Ridge Paddling, located at 1001 S. Industrial Drive in Erwin. Brothers Mason and Brannon Schmidt, owners of the rafting company, applied for the permit.
Kingsport Times-News
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
Herald and Tribune
Positive Points: One voice can change the world
The last two weeks my daughter, granddaughter and I have been involved with the rebooting of a very special play that deals with how just a few people can make a difference in their community. But this play, its stories and its people, will be in a future article. I...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga & Ashe – Sunday January 29, 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-291530- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Herald and Tribune
Historic town offers perfect backdrop for ‘I do’
When it comes to a picture-perfect backdrop, nothing can beat historic downtown Jonesborough. That’s the opinion of Amber Crumley, rental manager for the Jonesborough Visitors Center and other town facilities. And it’s an opinion echoed each year by scores of happy couples who choose Tennessee’s oldest town as their place to exchange their vows.
wjhl.com
Unicoi County authorities seek person of interest in kidnapping, extortion conspiracy
Unicoi County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in what they are calling a kidnapping and extortion conspiracy. Unicoi County authorities seek person of interest …. Unicoi County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in what...
Visiting the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter this week for Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423)-547-6359. To find animals up for adoption in your area, you can call or […]
U.S. Marshals: 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates in custody after a search in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said it was searching in East Tennessee for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Southwest Virginia Thursday after finding a stolen vehicle in Hawkins County Friday morning. They said they were apprehended by deputy U.S. Marshals and officers with the...
Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Holy Mountain Baptist Church […]
Johnson City Press
Parents of Summer Wells raise concerns about DCS care of their sons
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept out of contact with their sons, who are in the Department of Children’s Services custody. Summer was reported missing over a year ago, on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers were removed from...
WSLS
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
wcyb.com
WHSV
