Washington County Commissioners approve $2 million for meat processing facility

Washington County will be voting on brand new machines when they hit the polls in upcoming elections. “We started the process back in July and had two separate demonstrations by the vendors. On Aug. 16 we started with demos from Adkins Hart and MicroVote. We sent the RFP (request for proposal) in October to all four vendors that were state approved, and we got replies from all four which was a blessing,” said Washington County Administrator of Elections Dana Jones. “We are one of the only counties that received bids from all four.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO