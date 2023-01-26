Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Paradice Reaching Her "GOAL"
Elizabeth Paradice, GOAL Winner and Larry Calhoun, President of Southeastern Technical College. The Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership, or GOAL nominees at Southeastern Technical College were recognized Tuesday evening and it is a Business Management student who will represent STC on the state level. Elizabeth Paradice will spend the next...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Faye E. Wilcox, Alston
Mrs. Faye E. Wilcox, age 76, of Alston, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at The Oaks Bethany in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of the Kibbee Community, lived in Toombs County most of her life, and returned to Montgomery County in 2003. She was a 1964 graduate of Montgomery County High School, attended Brewton-Parker College, and Southeastern Technical College. Earlier in her life, she worked at Belk and Oxford Industries, and retired from the nursing facility at Meadows Regional Medical Center in medical billing and coding. She was a former member of the Vidalia Church of God and a charter member of Harvest Chapel in 2006, serving as secretary, board member, and pianist. She was an active member of the Vidalia Church of God Small Group. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, canning, traveling, plants, flowers, Southern Gospel music, singing, and scrapbooking. Preceding her in death was her husband, Floyd Wilcox; former husband, Gary Osborne; and parents, Ervin Edge and Annie Lou McGahee Edge.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs Co. Clerk of Court Announces FANS
Toombs County Superior Court Clerk Nancy Pittman, in conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerk’s Cooperative Authority, announced that there’s a new system to help Georgia citizens to monitor activity regarding their property and records. The Filing Activity Notification System, or FANS as it will be referred, is...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Bernard Preston Foskey, Uvalda
Mr. Bernard Preston Foskey, age 98, of Uvalda, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia. He was a native of Toombs County, living in Montgomery County most of his life, and was a 1942 graduate of Uvalda High School. During World War II, he worked as a welder at the Savannah Shipyard. He worked with Piggly Wiggly for more than twenty-two years, also with the Ford Calhoun-Currie in Uvalda, Holland Construction, and T.D. Lamb Construction. He was a member of Smyrna Church since 1952, a member of the Smyrna Men’s Club, and served as Sunday School Superintendent for more than forty years. He enjoyed spending time with his church family, friends, and gardening. He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angela Foskey Hart; his parents, James Arthur Foskey and Lennie Viola Smith Foskey; two brothers, Milton Foskey and Dorman Foskey; a sister, Altine Foskey Burke.
wtoc.com
Legislation to rename Hinesville VA clinic to be introduced
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A VA clinic in Hinesville is one step closer to being renamed after local veterans. Representative Buddy Carter says he’ll be introducing the legislation necessary to start the process on Monday. A group of veterans in Hinesville has been working for nearly a year to...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. John C. Dorough, Vidalia
Mr. John C. Dorough, age 67, of Vidalia, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Vidalia and a graduate of Vidalia High School. He worked at Plant Hatch as a Nuclear Specialist. John had a pilot’s license, loved drag racing and enjoyed flying model helicopters and planes. He is preceded in death by his son, Brad Dorough; and his parents, Loren Dorough and Elizabeth Fountain Dorough.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Angelica Patrice Holland Samuel
Our beloved Angelica Patrice Holland Samuel peacefully entered eternal rest on January 21, 2023, in Gainesville, FL. Angelica was born to the late Willie Fred and Kathleen Holland on December 29, 1971, in Vidalia, Georgia at Meadows Memorial Hospital. Angelica, commonly known as “Pat,” enjoyed spending time with family, solving...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs County MatDawgs Finish 3rd in State at AA Boys Team Wrestling Duals
The MatDawgs ended the dual portion of their season as they traveled to Jeff Davis High School to compete in the State Dual Championships. This was the first trip to the State Duals since 2020 and their best finish since 2019. The MatDawgs started the day posting a 37-30 win over Model in the first round. The semi-final matchup was a rematch of last years prelim sectional finals against Fannin County where the MatDawgs dropped the match to move on. The MatDawgs lost again to Fannin County in a highly contested battle, 27-39. “Our guys laid it on the line. We knew Fannin would be a dog fight and our guys had faith they could do it, but it wasn’t our day. I’m still proud of the fight we had!”, said Coach Allen of the semi-final match.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
wtoc.com
Ships of the Sea welcomes first new ship model to collection in nearly a decade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just about a year since the US Navy commissioned the newest of six ships named in honor of the City of Savannah, the USS Savannah LCS-28. The Littoral Combat Ship was commissioned in Brunswick in February of last year. But now you have...
wgxa.tv
Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
secretatlanta.co
Downtown Savannah’s Oyster Bar Is The Latest Hotspot For Southern Seafood
Savannah’s historic charm and gorgeous scenery is one of the best things about this quaint city. A close second is all the amazing food that an be found in this Southern city. From steakhouses to seafood houses, and everything in between, Savannah, GA is your destination. Now tourists and locals alike can add one more restaurant to their must visit list in Savannah …Sorry Charlie’s.
WJCL
City of Statesboro transforms vacant lot to Art Park
STATESBORO, Ga. — The city of Statesboro making use of a long vacant lot. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the killing of Tyre Nichols, reflecting on the future of policing in Savannah. He said there is still some investigation to be done in the case of Tyre Nichols and every police officer should be held accountable for their actions. “Your oath is […]
WJCL
Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
wtoc.com
Savannah women giving smallest kittens a fighting chance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three cat lovers in Savannah have joined forces to help save the lives of kittens who can’t fend for themselves. For these volunteers, it’s a full-time job they love but say they can’t do alone. “You know, even the shelters and stuff, newborn...
allongeorgia.com
Savannah Man Faces Prison After Admitting to Second Bank Robbery
A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank, just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of Bank...
WJCL
Traffic Alert: Dean Forest Road at I-16 to be closed for 4 days in February
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Dean Forest Road at I-16 will be closed for four days in February. The closure is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It is expected to end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. During the closure, the I-16 eastbound off-ramp...
