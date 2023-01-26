Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms
Smokey Robinson recently announced his first new album in almost a decade. It’s called Gasms. The Motown legend’s most recent album was 2014’s Smokey & Friends, which saw him collaborating with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. He’s also shared the album’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”
Stereogum
Stream YEAR0001’s RIFT Two Comp Featuring New Songs From Ecco2k, Real Lies, Thaiboy Digital, & More
The Swedish label YEAR0001 is best-known as the home of Drain Gang, the misty and experimental Stockholm-based quasi-rap collective that includes members like Yung Lean, Bladee, Thaiboy Digital, and Ecco2k. Three years ago, most of those artists contributed to RIFT One, a YEAR0001 benefit compilation with a sound that trended more toward euphoric rave music than the psychedelic and vibed-out rap that made those artists internet favorites. Today, YEAR0001 has done it again.
Stereogum
Rae Sremmurd – “Sucka Or Sum”
The back-in-action Rae Sremmurd released their new single “Torpedo” in December, the day before they performed on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special. Now, with a performance coming up during the NFL’s Pro Bowl festivities Feb. 5 in Las Vegas, they’ve dropped another new track. “Sucka Or Sum,” which arrives with a video by Matt Swinsky, forgoes both the chirpy energy of the Brown brothers’ early work and the icy new wave vibes of their “Black Beatles” peak. Instead, it’s a hard-bouncing slow-creep that makes the most out of Swae Lee’s way with a melody. Watch below.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Your whole life, you’ve wanted to sing. It’s the thing that you love the most...
Stereogum
Vic Mensa – “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” (Feat. Thundercat & Maeta)
Last year, Chicago rapper Vic Mensa teamed up with his old friend Chance The Rapper on the single “Wraith,” and the two rappers also worked together to put on a big music festival in Ghana. Today, Mensa has followed that single with a spaced-out new love-rap ballad called “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.”
Stereogum
Jane’s Addiction Announce That Josh Klinghoffer Will Replace Dave Navarro On Tour
Last year, decadent alt-rock legends Jane’s Addiction headed out on a co-headlining arena tour with the Smashing Pumpkins. For that tour, founding bassist Eric Avery returned to Jane’s after a 12-year absence, but the band’s classic lineup was sadly incomplete. Guitarist Dave Navarro, suffering from the effects of long COVID, had to skip the tour. (The band also had to cancel some shows after frontman Perry Farrell suffered and injury.) On most of those shows, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen filled in for Navarro. Jane’s Addiction now have more shows coming up, but Navarro isn’t feeling well enough to rejoin yet.
Stereogum
Seal Sings “Kiss From A Rose” On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Announces 30th Anniversary Tour With The Buggles
It’s always a good time to be Seal, but 2023 is shaping up to be an especially good time to be Seal. Last fall, the British soul/pop legend released a deluxe edition of his 1991 self-titled debut album, and this month he performed his 1995 #1 hit “Kiss From A Rose” on Kimmel. This week, Seal brought his power, his pleasure, his pain to The Kelly Clarkson Show in a rousing performance available to view below.
Stereogum
Watch Lil Baby Make His SNL Debut
The Atlanta rapper Lil Baby made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend as the musical guest opposite host Michael B. Jordan. Lil Baby’s immersive new album It’s Only Me came out back in October, and he performed two tracks from it, “California Breeze” and “Forever,” both of which peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 the week after his album was released. Check out the performances of both tracks and his SNL promo below.
Stereogum
Hear U2’s Re-Recorded “With Or Without You”
For their new album Songs Of Surrender, a companion to Bono’s recent memoir, U2 re-recorded 40 songs from across their career. Earlier this month they shared their newfangled version of “Pride (In The Name Of Love),” and now they’re back with another revised take on a classic. This time it’s “With Or Without You,” their first #1 hit in America, which was so perfect in its original form that to revise it almost feels sacrilegious. Guess what? The new interpretation is not as good!
Stereogum
Tsunami Reunite For The First Time In Two Decades
The Virginia indie rock band Tsunami are one of the many acts reuniting for Numero Group’s 20th anniversary festival, which will take place in Los Angeles in February. But before that — like the Hated and an upcoming performance from Codeine — they got together back on the East Coast before heading out West. Last night, Tsunami played their first show in over two decades at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY. Check out some video from the concert below.
Stereogum
Television’s Tom Verlaine Dead At 73
Tom Verlaine, the influential guitarist, songwriter, and frontman of ’70s art-rock greats Television, has died. The news was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith, who said he died “after a brief illness.” Verlaine was 73. Born Thomas Miller in Denville, New Jersey in...
