George Santos — who claimed he was Jewish — wrote a Facebook comment in 2011 joking about Hitler, 'the Jews' and Black people

By Chris Panella,Brent D. Griffiths
 4 days ago

Rep. George Santos in the House chamber.

Andrew Harnik/ AP Photo

  • George Santos reportedly wrote Facebook comments over a decade ago joking about Hitler.
  • Santos, who would later claim to be Jewish, has been the subject of a variety of scandals related to his past.
  • Santos' office declined to comment on the Patch report.

Embattled Republican lawmaker George Santos commented on a Facebook post over a decade ago joking about Hitler, 'the Jews,' and Black people, according to screenshots obtained by Patch.com .

According to Patch, Santos commented on a friend's photo of an apparent military salute in March 2011: "hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!! the jews and black [sic] mostly lolllolol!!! Dum"

George Santos' office declined to comment.

Santos previously claimed he was Jewish while running for office, but backpedaled after winning his race after reporters found he had no Jewish heritage.

A former roommate alleged Santos used a fake Jewish-sounding last name to raise money on a GoFundMe page, thinking it would raise more money.

Santos has faced numerous allegations of lying and has admitted he fabricated parts of his resume and background, including his work history and education.

The swirl of scandals around Santos has grown so intense that a recent poll found that nationally he is more nationally well-known than much more senior and powerful congressional leaders.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has stood behind the freshman lawmaker amid the litany of reports. McCarthy, according to multiple reports , did privately concede to House Republicans on Wednesday that Santos would be removed from his two committee assignments if he is charged with a crime. There are currently multiple investigations examining Santos' conduct.

Santos has refused to resign in the face of such calls from both fellow House Republicans and senior party officials in New York.

Comments / 155

4d ago

he could lie cheat re kill and the GOP will not get rid of him because they need him to stay incharge . they talk about cheating wow 👌

Elizabeth Brooks
4d ago

He lied about who he is. what else will he lie about. I'd be mad and angry if I voted for him. Sad, little man.

Robert Traugh
4d ago

I could leave snarky comments about this duecebag all day but the plain and simple truth is we are still the laughingstock of the world. No one, NO ONE vetted this garbage and now the world is watching to see if we’ll allow it to continue. The answer thus far is yes. From Trump to DeSantis to Santos we are a three ring circus.

