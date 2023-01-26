ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

Local County Fairs Earn Awards

Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Wayne Davenport of the Warren County Fair...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford Countian Receives TCA Scholarship

(MURFREESBORO) Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

CODE RED: Potential ice events in Middle Tennessee this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a CODE RED alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. We are looking at a light icing event for both Tuesday & Wednesday morning. We will miss the biggest impact (which stays to the west) However, a Winter Weather Advisory is in...
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them

Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville businesses to host chocolate festival

Cookeville – What is Valentine’s Day without chocolate? This Feb. Cookeville businesses are joining Jamie’s Eat’s and Sweets (JES) in celebrating with the inaugural Cookeville Chocolate Festival. The event will be held Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chocolate festival – Pick up chocolate...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Nashville Lawn and Garden Show

Spring returns to Nashville with the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center on March 2-5. The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show has inspired generations of gardeners and plant lovers with its live, indoor garden spaces. Creatively constructed patios, pergolas, water features, landscapes and containers of bright flowers serve as motivation for green thumbs – and those who would like to learn. The juried competition among gardeners determines Best of Show and several other awards, including the Show Theme Award presented to the gardener who best reflects the year’s theme. The region’s most talented floral designers compete for top recognition among their peers with their breathtaking arrangements, and show attendees are invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award. In 2023, gardeners and floral designers are encouraged to depict “Sounds of Spring” in their creations.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Nashville

Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip.1. AshevilleNestled in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the vibrant city of Asheville is just under a 5-hour drive from the Music City.Here's how to spend a weekend in Asheville.Stay: Try this beautiful condo in downtown for $175+ per night (sleeps two).Or check out the famous Omni Grove Park Inn if you want to splurge.Do:Take in the vibrant colors of spring at the iconic Biltmore House. The event, called "Biltmore Blooms," is April 1—May 25. Details.See vibrant fall color along...
NASHVILLE, TN
trazeetravel.com

Stay at This New Luxury Farm Resort Just Outside Nashville

While you might not think of “luxury” and “farm” in the same sentence, that’s exactly the combo this new resort offers, just outside of Nashville, in Franklin, Tennessee. Southall is designed as a new take on Southern hospitality, with a working farm on 300-plus acres,...
FRANKLIN, TN
smokeybarn.com

Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Multiple waves of precipitation are expected this work week with two instances of wintry weather possible according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “This forecast will change! There’s quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and area of impacts,...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! CJIS Support Specialist

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position. Responsible for scheduling and performing audits in West, TN for TIES/NCIC, to ensure compliance with state and national audit standards in the West half of Tennessee. Prepares written reports after each review and ensures all required steps are completed for each agency’s audit. Work with agencies to ensure compliance with certification and validation processes. Works with new agencies to become a TIES Agency. May present at the TIES Conference and TIES Review Classes. Audits take place on site and involve frequent overnight travel.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Parents upset over third grade retention law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don’t do well on their TCAP tests. The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don’t do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy