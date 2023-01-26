Read full article on original website
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Scientists create artificial skin that feels things humans can’t
Scientists have created a new type of artificial skin that they claim has more sensing features than human skin.A team from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore built the dual-responsive artificial skin to not only detect pressure applied by an object, but also the object’s approach.The technology has a variety of potential applications relating to next-generation electronics, including human-machine interfaces and robots.The artificial skin could also be used in prostheses, offering amputees new ways of feeling and sensing objects.“We created artificial skin with sensing capabilities superior to human skin,” said Yifan Wang, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.“Unlike...
Washington Examiner
Judgment Day: Scientists create humanoid robot with ability to liquefy and reform
A team of Chinese and American scientists created a humanoid robot with the ability to liquefy and reform, eerily similar to the T-1000 terminator in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The new “magnetoactive solid-liquid phase transitional machine,” as described by the researchers, can be seen in a video switching from solid...
ZDNet
AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist
The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
Helbiz Incorporates ChatGPT, OpenAI Technology
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leading global provider of electric shared micro-mobility solutions, announced the incorporation of OpenAI’s advanced technology, ChatGPT, into multiple departments of the company. This integration marks the initial phase of a comprehensive approach to incorporating artificial intelligence, as Helbiz remains steadfast in its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological progression. The integration of OpenAI technology aims to drastically improve the first touch communication, from users as well as frontline operational staff, and automate the majority of standard tickets with personalized and human-like handling, driving increases in customer satisfaction and operational efficiencies for an overall improved service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005400/en/ Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
DARPA’s New X-Plane Aims To Maneuver With Nothing But Bursts Of Air
DARPABeing able to eliminate traditional moving control surfaces could fundamentally change how planes, especially stealthy ones, are designed.
Why More Physicists Are Starting to Think Space and Time Are ‘Illusions’
This past December, the physics Nobel Prize was awarded for the experimental confirmation of a quantum phenomenon known for more than 80 years: entanglement. As envisioned by Albert Einstein and his collaborators in 1935, quantum objects can be mysteriously correlated even if they are separated by large distances. But as weird as the phenomenon appears, why is such an old idea still worth the most prestigious prize in physics?Coincidentally, just a few weeks before the new Nobel laureates were honored in Stockholm, a different team of distinguished scientists from Harvard, MIT, Caltech, Fermilab and Google reported that they had run...
MIT's latest drone propellers are very quiet and efficient
They consist of two blades looping together so that the tip of one blade curves back into the other.
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion
Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
nextbigfuture.com
Going Beyond Regular Limits of Optical Imaging By Using Quantum Information
Researchers are going beyond normal limits of optical resolution by using the best of classical and quantum information. [Above]Results of the joint deconvolution algorithm fusing both classical and quantum information for 2 photon absorption. Insets (A) and (D) are the highest resolution images using classical information (k = 1, q = 4) for a mean photon count of = 500 (A) and = 5 million (D). Insets (B) and (E) combine both classical and quantum image orders (k = 1,2,3) also for mean photon counts of = 500 (B) and = 5 million(E). Inset (C) and (F) show the radial average ofthe Fourier transform of the reconstructions compared to the actual image used in the simulation for mean photon count levels = 500 (C) and = 5 million (F). Scale bar is 5λ.
insideevs.com
Lightyear's Operating Company Atlas Technologies Declared Bankrupt
Solar EV startup Lightyear has announced that Atlas Technologies, its operating company responsible for the production of solar cars, has been declared insolvent by a Dutch court. Obviously, this spells uncertainty for the future of Lightyear, which announced a week ago that production of the Lightyear 0 was suspended six...
Futurism
Scientists Say New Brain-Computer Interface Lets Users Transmit 62 Words Per Minute
A team of Stanford scientists claims to have tested a new brain-computer interface (BCI) that can decode speech at up to 62 words per minute, improving the previous record by 3.4 times. That'd be a massive step towards real-time speech conversion at the pace of natural human conversation. Max Hodak,...
The Next Web
‘A new way of doing artificial intelligence’: UK’s Mignon has a fresh proposition for AI on the edge
This story is syndicated from the premium edition of , a newsletter that digs into the product, market, and founder story of UK-founded startups so you can understand how they fit into what’s happening in the wider world and startup ecosystem. The reignited excitement around the potential of AI...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How Technology Is Changing Our Ingenuity
Over the past few decades, technology has changed the way we communicate, eat, sleep, go around, and live, for that matter. Besides, technology has provided tools and resources that make our lives easier and provide helpful information. New technologies have enabled smartwatches, other mobile devices, and computers to become lighter...
‘Historical’ AI chatbots aren’t just inaccurate—they are dangerous
The ChatGPT-based app is hardly a replacement for talking to folks like Albert Einstein. Bettman/GettyHere's why it's so questionable to let AI chatbots impersonate people like Einstein and Gandhi.
defensenews.com
Generative AI like viral ChatGPT lands on DISA technology watch list
WASHINGTON — ChatGPT, a bot launched by OpenAI in November that produces human-like conversations and content, including surreal art and computer code, has caught the eye of U.S. defense officials. And the tech that underpins the viral bot, generative artificial intelligence, was recently added to a Defense Information Systems...
TechSpot
The US and EU will work together on artificial intelligence models
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: The most recent breakthroughs in AI models have been exploited to create questionable "artworks" and find intelligible patterns within an ocean of text snippets. Now, the two major institutions in the Western world are trying to use AI technology to improve society as a whole.
TechCrunch
Spatial Labs, a web3 infrastructure and hardware company, closes $10M seed round
“The metaverse to us is not a virtual space that people go to spend time in. It’s a world in which we can add more context to your real world and make your real world more enjoyable,” Sandu told TechCrunch. “We’re going to be responsible for catalyzing a completely new generation to be more conscious of their environment; more conscious of how they spend and how they buy.”
BC Heights
Me, Myself, and AI: Ransbotham’s Podcast Examines How Businesses Use Artificial Intelligence
After six years of collaborating to investigate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into business strategy, Sam Ransbotham and Shervin Khodabandeh realized they wanted to share their insights beyond the limited scope of a research report—so they turned to podcasting. “We were good at doing a lot of interviews,...
