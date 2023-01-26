NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leading global provider of electric shared micro-mobility solutions, announced the incorporation of OpenAI’s advanced technology, ChatGPT, into multiple departments of the company. This integration marks the initial phase of a comprehensive approach to incorporating artificial intelligence, as Helbiz remains steadfast in its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological progression. The integration of OpenAI technology aims to drastically improve the first touch communication, from users as well as frontline operational staff, and automate the majority of standard tickets with personalized and human-like handling, driving increases in customer satisfaction and operational efficiencies for an overall improved service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005400/en/ Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

