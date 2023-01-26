Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao offer denied as Terence Crawford makes moves
World Boxing News can reveal that boxing legend Manny Pacquiao never received an offer to fight WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford on BLK Prime. Crawford vs Pacquiao, a much-talked-about 147-pound clash for some years, won’t be happening on the newly formed Pay Per View streaming service. Manny Pacquiao vs...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
BoxingNews24.com
Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr
By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
UFC Vegas 68: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak fight card, start time, channel guide
Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 68: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak card, start time, channel guide. After a rare week off, the UFC returns with UFC Vegas 68 and some heavyweight action. Knockout king Derrick Lewis (26-10) faces off against rising prospect Sergey Spivak (15-3) in the main event, the two heavy hitters are hoping to climb up the rankings with a devastating finish.
Major Boxing Match Announced
The boxing world is gearing up for a major boxing match that was just announced to take place in just one month on February 26, 2023. ESPN has announced that boxer and Youtube superstar Jake Paul will be fighting boxer Tommy 'TNT' Fury on February 26, 2023, only on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira reveals massive lion tattoo covering his entire back
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.
ComicBook
Conor McGregor Hit By Car While Biking
Conor McGregor was struck by a car while riding his bike on Friday. The former multi-division UFC Champion shared the news on his Instagram page, revealing that his bike was hit from behind by a car traveling at full speed on a backroad. McGregor noted that the driver was blinded by the sun and did not see him biking on the road ahead of him.
