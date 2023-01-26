Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
virginiasports.com
Taylor Flourishing as Healing Process Continues
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — She still mourns the loss of her mother, who was her best friend, and she always will. But in her second year at the University of Virginia, Camryn Taylor is healing, and she’s thriving. That wasn’t the case in her first year at UVA, to...
virginiasports.com
No. 7 Virginia Battles Syracuse on Big Monday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 7 Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) travels to Syracuse (13-9, 6-5 ACC) for a Big Monday (Jan. 30) contest at JMA Wireless Dome. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. For Openers. • No. 7 Virginia (16-3) is second in the ACC at 8-2, while...
virginiasports.com
No. 1 Virginia Blanks Princeton in ITA Kickoff Finale
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team (6-0) picked up a 4-0 victory against Princeton (1-3) in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Sunday (Jan. 29) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. With the victory, the Cavaliers earn a spot in the 16-team...
virginiasports.com
Danals, Stewart Take Titles To Lead Virginia At App State Open
BOONE, N.C. – Hadyn Danals and Hudson Stewart both claimed individual titles to lead a group of eight placewinners for Virginia at the App State Open on Saturday (Jan. 28). Danals claimed the title at 184 pounds, while Stewart claimed the title at 174 pounds. Danals went 4-0 on...
virginiasports.com
Surging Hoos Take Another Step Forward
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — They know they’re building momentum and piling up victories, Jayden Gardner said, but he and his University of Virginia basketball teammates are focusing on other things. “We’re not keeping track of the winning streak,” Gardner told reporters Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. “We’re...
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Qualifies for ITA Indoors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis team (4-0) picked up a 4-1 victory against South Carolina (1-3) on Saturday (Jan. 27) in the championship match of ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. With the victory, Virginia earns an invitation to compete...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Hosts No. 12 Virginia Tech on Sunday in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-7, 3-7 ACC) hosts No. 12 Virginia Tech (16-4, 6-4 ACC) on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash game. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will air on the ACC Network and...
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Advances to ITA Kickoff Weekend Final
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis team (3-0) picked up a 4-1 victory against Washington State (2-1) on Friday (Jan. 27) in the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend matches. Virginia advances to take on either South Carolina or Northwestern on Saturday, Jan. 28 at...
Comments / 0