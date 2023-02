Cara Ronish has been named the Hill City Prevailer Ranger Athlete of the Week. According to her coaches, Ronish, a senior on the girls basketball team, is a leader who practices hard, never complains and will do whatever the team needs in order to be successful. On this week's edition of 60 Seconds With we'll ask Cara some incisive questions such as what is her worst habit, how she would personally rate her dance skills and what celebrity she would most like to spend a day with.

HILL CITY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO