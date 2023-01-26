Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
kalkinemedia.com
Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?
In today's video, we will explore the latest happenings in crypto. Alleged serial liar George Santos had backing from FTX executives. Yuga Labs co-founder to take leave of absence due to health reasons and Dookey Dash players spent almost $750,000 on in-game boosts in one week. Watch this video for more info.
kalkinemedia.com
'No' campaigners push migrant recognition
'No' campaigners push migrant recognition

Leading advocates against an Indigenous voice to parliament have called for constitutional recognition of migrants to Australia alongside Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. As the group leading...
kalkinemedia.com
Qld to deploy hundreds of junior doctors
The largest intake of junior doctors in Queensland history will form the base of an increase in frontline health workers across the state, the premier says. More than 800 junior doctors are to be deployed across 20 health facilities, aiming to improve access to care in rural, regional and metropolitan hospitals.
kalkinemedia.com
Greens issue climate policy demands
Greens issue climate policy demands

New coal and gas projects could inhibit the government's proposed changes to a safeguard mechanism designed to lower carbon emissions. The Greens say they might not back...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. and EU to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and European Union on Friday announced an agreement to speed up and enhance the use of artificial intelligence to improve agriculture, healthcare, emergency response, climate forecasting and the electric grid. A senior U.S. administration official, discussing the initiative shortly before the official announcement, called it...
kalkinemedia.com
NSW clubs to introduce gambling code
NSW clubs to introduce gambling code

With gambling shaping up as a contentious issue in the NSW election, the industry has released a code of conduct promising to ban suspected criminals. ClubsNSW is...
