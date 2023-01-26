ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
kalkinemedia.com

Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?

In today's video, we will explore the latest happenings in crypto. Alleged serial liar George Santos had backing from FTX executives. Yuga Labs co-founder to take leave of absence due to health reasons and Dookey Dash players spent almost $750,000 on in-game boosts in one week. Watch this video for more info.
kalkinemedia.com

'No' campaigners push migrant recognition

How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?. Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?. Leading advocates against an Indigenous voice to parliament have called for constitutional recognition of migrants to Australia alongside Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. As the group leading...
kalkinemedia.com

Qld to deploy hundreds of junior doctors

The largest intake of junior doctors in Queensland history will form the base of an increase in frontline health workers across the state, the premier says. More than 800 junior doctors are to be deployed across 20 health facilities, aiming to improve access to care in rural, regional and metropolitan hospitals.
kalkinemedia.com

Greens issue climate policy demands

First Au (ASX:FAU) shares gain over 11% today. Here's why!. What’s the latest buzz with the ASX gold penny stocks on Monday?. New coal and gas projects could inhibit the government's proposed changes to a safeguard mechanism designed to lower carbon emissions. The Greens say they might not back...
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. and EU to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and European Union on Friday announced an agreement to speed up and enhance the use of artificial intelligence to improve agriculture, healthcare, emergency response, climate forecasting and the electric grid. A senior U.S. administration official, discussing the initiative shortly before the official announcement, called it...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

NSW clubs to introduce gambling code

How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?. Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?. With gambling shaping up as a contentious issue in the NSW election, the industry has released a code of conduct promising to ban suspected criminals. ClubsNSW is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy