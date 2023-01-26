ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Three potential free agents for Cardinals

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Arizona Cardinals: Defensive end, guard, cornerback. After a disastrous 4-13 season that saw the GM and head coach lose their jobs, the Cardinals head into the offseason looking to makeover their team. Armed with the third overall pick and $15 million in cap space, the team will have ammo to address some of its needs. A big question: Who will replace defensive end J.J. Watt, who has retired?

