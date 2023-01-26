Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Larry Fitzgerald: Sean Payton would be 'franchise-changing' Arizona Cardinals coach hire
Larry Fitzgerald has shared his opinion on Arizona Cardinals' coach candidate Sean Payton. The Cardinals legend told Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM on Friday that Payton would be the perfect hire as Arizona's next NFL coach. "To me, it’s really a no-brainer," Fitzgerald told The Bickley & Marotta Show. "If you...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Arizona Wide Receiver Prince Zombo Commits to BYU as PWO
Zombo was a 6A All-State wide receiver in Arizona last season
Kyler Murray Shares First Look At His Recovery From Knee Surgery
Kyler Murray recently gave a sneak peek at his ongoing recovery from his ACL repair surgery, The Arizona Cardinals quarterback shared a photo sitting on the rehab table with his knee-surgery scar prominently displayed. Take a look at the picture Murray shared on his Instagram story here: This is ...
Three Potential Second Interview Choices for Cardinals Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to move on to their second round of interviews. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says the team has three names in mind to bring in if they don't hire Sean Payton.
Three potential free agents for Cardinals
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Arizona Cardinals: Defensive end, guard, cornerback. After a disastrous 4-13 season that saw the GM and head coach lose their jobs, the Cardinals head into the offseason looking to makeover their team. Armed with the third overall pick and $15 million in cap space, the team will have ammo to address some of its needs. A big question: Who will replace defensive end J.J. Watt, who has retired?
Five Outside Options to Fill Cardinals' Void at QB While Kyler Murray Rehabs Torn ACL
The Arizona Cardinals will need somebody to fill the void at quarterback while Kyler Murray recovers from his torn ACL. Here's five potential options to do just that.
Kyler Murray Posts ACL Recovery Picture on Instagram Story
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been fairly quiet throughout the process of rehabbing his torn ACL. On Friday, he updated the millions of followers he has on Instagram with a simple picture.
