'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer Teases Final Voyage, Plus Ed Speleers & Todd Stashwick Join Cast (VIDEO)

It’s not just the major The Next Generation reunion we have to look to look forward to in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, as the official trailer shows. The new preview, which debuted during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game, offers a look at what’s to come for Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and those around him one last time (maybe?) as well as introduces two new characters. Plus, check out the final season key art (below) as well ahead of the February 16 premiere on Paramount+.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dead at 64

Lisa Loring, best known as the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original "The Addams Family" sitcom, has died at the age of 64. Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed in a statement to Variety that her mother died Saturday of a stroke.
Pamela Anderson: Tim Allen ‘Had No Bad Intentions’ in Alleged Flashing Incident

After claiming in her new memoir that Tim Allen flashed her in 1991 on the set of Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson is speaking out about the alleged incident. “Tim is a comedian; it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions,” the 55-year-old said in a texted statement to Variety. “Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”
Annie Wersching, '24' actress, passes away at 45

Actress Annie Wersching passed away of cancer early Sunday morning, her publicist, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years old. She was best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series "24."

