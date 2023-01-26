The On My Block cinematic universe is expanding with a new core four in Netflix's latest comedy series, Freeridge. The new show follows sisters Gloria and Ines and their BFFs, Demi and Cameron, as they navigate high school with an unexpected twist. They accidentally unleash a curse that begins messing with their personal lives. As they try to undo the curse with spiritual practices like spells and crystals, they also enlist the help of Gloria and Ines' Tío Tonio, who's always looking to make some extra cash by having the girls run errands on his behalf.

