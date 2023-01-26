Dave Wilson [the former keeper] welcomed me to the island for the first time in 1992. Walking up the track to the remaining chimney of the old quarantine hospital on top of the hill, Dave confided that he was often lonely and thought that, although he loved the island, it was probably better suited to a family. He smiled cheekily at me and suggested that I would be a good person for the job and the transitions that would be needed in the near future.

