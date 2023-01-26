Read full article on original website
Stream YEAR0001’s RIFT Two Comp Featuring New Songs From Ecco2k, Real Lies, Thaiboy Digital, & More
The Swedish label YEAR0001 is best-known as the home of Drain Gang, the misty and experimental Stockholm-based quasi-rap collective that includes members like Yung Lean, Bladee, Thaiboy Digital, and Ecco2k. Three years ago, most of those artists contributed to RIFT One, a YEAR0001 benefit compilation with a sound that trended more toward euphoric rave music than the psychedelic and vibed-out rap that made those artists internet favorites. Today, YEAR0001 has done it again.
High. – “Bomber”
North Jersey slowcore/shoegaze act High. are tricky to Google, but that may not be the case for much longer. They’ve already shared bills with notables like They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, waveform, All Under Heaven, doused, Aspartame (featuring members of Momma), and Gift. The four-piece are also planning to release their debut EP in February. Three tracks on the EP are out now: “Painbox,” “Lifetimes,” and “Dead.” Today, High. are sharing a contemplative new one called “Bomber,” which was recorded at Strange Weather in Brooklyn and mastered by Corey Coffman of Gleemer.
Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom
The Drin are a band out of Cincinnati led by Dylan McCartney. By their own description, they “seamlessly transport between post-punk, acid guitar jangle, and krautish experimentalism.” They’ve got a new album out today with the eye-catching title Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom; having grabbed your attention, the album rewards it.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
John Darnielle Explains Role As Chloë Sevigny’s Bandmate On New TV Show Poker Face
Poker Face is a new TV series on Peacock starring Natasha Lyonne, created with Knives Out/Glass Onion director Rian Johnson. It’s an old-school mystery-of-the-week style detective show, and it’s getting good reviews. In the fourth episode, “Rest in Metal,” Mountain Goats mastermind John Darnielle, a well-known metalhead, stars as a member of Doxxxology, a one-hit wonder metal band fronted by Chloë Sevigny as the fictitious Ruby Ruin. Darnielle also worked with with Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed to write Doxxxology’s early-2000s hit “Staple Head” as well as their attempted comeback single “Merch Girl.”
Stream The New Hardcore Compilation The Extermination Vol. 4, Feat. The Chisel, Spy, Raw Brigade, More
Tomorrow is one of the big events on the hardcore calendar. It’s the Disturbin’ The Peace festival in Baltimore, and local heroes Trapped Under Ice, who haven’t played live in years, are headlining. The bill also includes bands like End It, Buggin’, Mutually Assured Destruction, and Jivebomb. Fortuitously enough, those bands all have songs on a new compilation from the great Baltimore/Brooklyn hardcore label Flatspot Records.
Kamaiyah – “Champagne Tears”
Kamaiyah, the Bay Area rap great, has had a tough run in terms of industry hype cycles over the past few years. But she’s kept up a steady stream of new music over the past year or so, and it seems to be building toward something. After releasing three EPs last year, in January she shared the new single “Thru The Week.” Today she dropped another track, a tune called “Champagne Tears” that casts a melancholy vibe over Kamaiyah’s usual sing-songy party music. Meanwhile, on Twitter she says she’s having fun making music again, ignoring the stats, and moving toward releasing a full album statement in the summer. Until then, hear “Champagne Tears” below.
Vic Mensa – “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” (Feat. Thundercat & Maeta)
Last year, Chicago rapper Vic Mensa teamed up with his old friend Chance The Rapper on the single “Wraith,” and the two rappers also worked together to put on a big music festival in Ghana. Today, Mensa has followed that single with a spaced-out new love-rap ballad called “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.”
Tsunami Reunite For The First Time In Two Decades
The Virginia indie rock band Tsunami are one of the many acts reuniting for Numero Group’s 20th anniversary festival, which will take place in Los Angeles in February. But before that — like the Hated and an upcoming performance from Codeine — they got together back on the East Coast before heading out West. Last night, Tsunami played their first show in over two decades at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY. Check out some video from the concert below.
Seal Sings “Kiss From A Rose” On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Announces 30th Anniversary Tour With The Buggles
It’s always a good time to be Seal, but 2023 is shaping up to be an especially good time to be Seal. Last fall, the British soul/pop legend released a deluxe edition of his 1991 self-titled debut album, and this month he performed his 1995 #1 hit “Kiss From A Rose” on Kimmel. This week, Seal brought his power, his pleasure, his pain to The Kelly Clarkson Show in a rousing performance available to view below.
