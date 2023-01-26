Francis Ngannou says his team has been in contact with Tyson Fury’s team about setting up their much-discussed superfight. Earlier this month, Ngannou officially parted ways with the UFC after he and the promotion were unable to come to terms on a new deal. One of the key requests from Ngannou during the negotiations was the ability to pursue boxing bouts while still under UFC contract. Now a free agent, Ngannou and his team are free to pursue any fights they want, and the former UFC heavyweight champion says they’re already working on the biggest one of all.

