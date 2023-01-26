Read full article on original website
Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC champ Frank Mir, scores UFC's first NIL deal
The UFC is investing in the future of Bella Mir, who is arguably the biggest potential prospect in women’s MMA. Mir, who is the 20-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, has come to terms with the promotion to be its first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ambassador, the UFC announced on Friday following an initial report from ESPN.
MMA Fighting
Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights
If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
MMA Fighting
Video: Alex Pereira nails bullseye in archery class: ‘This guy is a natural’
RIO DE JANEIRO — It’s no surprise that Alex Pereira has slick archery skills, but one shocking fact is that his tricks are entirely sell-taught. When “Poatan” landed in Brazil to corner his longtime friend Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 on Jan. 21, MMA Fighting decided to take the UFC middleweight champion for his first archery class with coach Bruno Heitor at Arco e Flecha Rio to sharpen his skills, and all he needed was some pep talk to absolutely nail his final shot.
MMA Fighting
Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC
Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
MMA Fighting
TUF 30 winner Mohammed Usman reveals surgery that delayed his return to the UFC, now targeting April fight
Mohammed Usman made quite an impact with his stunning knockout over Zac Pauga to become The Ultimate Fighter season 30 champion but that win came at a cost. It turns out Usman suffered a broken thumb during the fight but he still managed to use that same hand to land the punch that put Pauga away just 36 seconds into the second round. It wasn’t until later that he realized his hand was actually injured, which then required him to undergo surgery to repair the damage done.
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown
Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
MMA Fighting
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
MMA Fighting
Diego Sanchez explains move into bare-knuckle fighting, no plans to retire from combat sports any time soon
Diego Sanchez has already cemented a memorable legacy from his mixed martial arts career but that doesn’t mean that he’s finished adding accolades to his resume. At 41, the Ultimate Fighter season 1 winner and UFC Hall of Famer just recently inked a deal to join the roster at BKFC where he will make his bare-knuckle debut on Feb. 17 against former boxing champion Austin Trout. According to Sanchez, the move wasn’t made out of necessity but rather a desire to try something new after he spent the majority of 2022 preparing for a boxing match against Dan Hardy that never happened.
MMA Fighting
PFL challengers & BKFC
I'll be tuned in and watching the challengers card, softi might come thru for the bkfc scrap. Or not. We shall see. Blunts twisted, winter formal is this weekend so I got time to kill and TV to catch up on. Almost done with Tulsa king, it wasn't bad at all.
MMA Fighting
Fury FC to round out the weekend's violence
Anybody find it odd, they recently had a livethread for Invicta, which, awesome! But...nobody watched it or commented in it. Why not make livethreads for LFA & Cage Warriors, at the bare minimum to start with. I wouldn't add any other promotions to the list just yet (ARES, CFFC, Fury...
MMA Fighting
UFC veteran, current BKFC fighter Jimmie Rivera becomes police officer in New Jersey
UFC veteran and current BKFC fighter Jimmie Rivera is now a police officer in his home state of New Jersey. Rivera confirmed the news on Thursday when he reposted a social media announcement from the Elmwood Park police department that he completed 27 weeks of law enforcement training at the Passaic County Police Academy.
MMA Fighting
Gordon Ryan knows all eyes are on him after signing 7-figure deal to compete in grappling: ‘I like the pressure’
He’s brash. He’s outspoken. He’s unapologetic. Gordon Ryan is unabashedly all of those things, but he’s also the best grappler in the world — and he’s finally being paid the kind of money where he really feels like a professional athlete. The 27-year-old Brazilian...
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou says his team is in contact with Tyson Fury for boxing superfight, hoping for summer showdown
Francis Ngannou says his team has been in contact with Tyson Fury’s team about setting up their much-discussed superfight. Earlier this month, Ngannou officially parted ways with the UFC after he and the promotion were unable to come to terms on a new deal. One of the key requests from Ngannou during the negotiations was the ability to pursue boxing bouts while still under UFC contract. Now a free agent, Ngannou and his team are free to pursue any fights they want, and the former UFC heavyweight champion says they’re already working on the biggest one of all.
MMA Fighting
Damir Ismagulov says he’ll delay retirement for final fight on UFC contract, calls out Arman Tsarukyan for rematch
Damir Ismagulov still plans to retire, but wants to finish what he started in the UFC. Following his UFC Vegas 66 loss to Arman Tsarukyan in December, Ismagulov announced his retirement on social media — which left the MMA community quite surprised. On Sunday, Ismagulov revealed that he has one more fight left on his current UFC contract and has made the decision to fight it out.
MMA Fighting
LFA and shenaniginians
BKFC was actually fun last night, PFL sucked ass. honestly, they didn't reward the one guy who came to scrap? Feels like they just wanted Jean in the season, and as long as he won he was getting in. Doesn't make me look forward to the rest of the season.
MMA Fighting
Reaction: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal set for UFC 287
UFC president Dana White made a slew of big fight announcements on Friday — some that were already confirmed, and others that were not — including a massive pair of fights for the UFC’s April pay-per-view event, UFC 287. Following White’s special announcement stream, MMA Fighting’s Mike...
MMA Fighting
UFC free fight video: Islam Makhachev captures title from Charles Oliveira
It took Islam Makhachev 10 wins to get a shot at the UFC lightweight title, but when he did, he almost made it look easy taking home gold. The Khabib Nurmagomedov-trained fighter faced Charles Oliveira for the vacant title at UFC 280, which took place on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It took Makhachev just two rounds to claim the throne with a powerful punch and arm-triangle submission for his 11th straight win.
MMA Fighting
Jamahal Hill up for Alex Pereira fight but doubt UFC books it: ‘I’d knock him out’
Jamahal Hill wouldn’t mind taking a quick detour to answer the call from a fellow UFC champion after capturing the light heavyweight belt. Following his victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283, Hill made it clear that former champ Jiri Prochazka is his top target for his first title defense. Prochazka is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury and hopes to return by the summer, however there’s a chance his recovery could take longer than expected. If that happens, another intriguing name has already volunteered for the challenge: UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.
