Re-drafting for the Steelers in latest Draft Wire mock

With the Senior Bowl just days away, the smart folks over at Draft Wire updated their two-round mock draft. We decided to do something a little different and will do a re-draft of the Pittsburgh Steelers picks based on how the rest of the draft played out. Be sure to let us know in the comments which draft you would rather see the Steelers go with.

First round

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire has the Steelers taking Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the first round. I do not view cornerback as a first-round need with Levi Wallace and Cameron Sutton in the mix along with Arthur Maulet. Given this scenario, the impact pick is Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Draft Wire-CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Steelers Wire-OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Second round

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika is a massive interior defensive tackle and an easy choice here. We are all on board with this pick or the Steelers at pick No. 32.

Draft Wire-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Steelers Wire-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Second round

Draft Wire filled the Steelers need at offensive tackle here in the second round with Maryland tackle Jaelyn Duncan. Duncan is a nice player and fits with how things went down for DW but with offensive tackle taken care of in the first round, we have a bit more freedom here and land Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell. He’s a sideline-to-sideline guy who dominates on the inside.

Draft Wire-OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Steelers Wire-LB Noah Sewell, Oregon