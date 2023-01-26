ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
KWCH.com

Arctic air moving through Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are tracking an Arctic cold front moving through Kansas today. Big weather changes related to our temperatures behind an Arctic front moving through the state. North winds will become gusty behind the front with falling temperatures. The coldest air will arrive overnight and Sunday with single digits, teens and low 20s expected for afternoon highs Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern and western Kansas tonight through midday Sunday. Dangerous wind chills of -5 to -15 will be common across NW-Kansas. Flurries will accompany the Arctic air, however no accumulations are expected across Kansas.
Salina Post

Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State

Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
Hays Post

Presidents: Affiliation plan a powerful step forward for rural Kansas

Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College, and Northwest Kansas Technical College have long been beacons of opportunity and drivers of economic prosperity in rural Kansas. We, the three presidents and creators of a new institutional affiliation initiative, believe it is now more essential than ever that every Kansan must have a chance to develop their talents, skills, and interests fully.
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend

A flood watch remains posted for all islands except Kauai County as a slow moving surface trough lingering over Maui County will keep wet weather conditions over most of the state for the next few days. The potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect Oahu through Hawaii Island, but the highest threat will be over Maui County, which has already been soaked from several days of downpours.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Missing McCully woman's body found

Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Molokai and Maui are...
Hays Post

New season of 'The Kansas Legislature' begins Feb. 3

BUNKER HILL — Another live production from Smoky Hills PBS, "The Kansas Legislature," will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Streaming will also be available on YouTube. The show airs during the legislative session, which gives the legislators and viewers the opportunity to discuss up-to-date issues. For each show, legislators from the Smoky Hills PBS viewing area are invited to participate in the live call-in program, and viewers are encouraged to call in with their legislative questions.
