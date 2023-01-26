Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
KWCH.com
Arctic air moving through Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are tracking an Arctic cold front moving through Kansas today. Big weather changes related to our temperatures behind an Arctic front moving through the state. North winds will become gusty behind the front with falling temperatures. The coldest air will arrive overnight and Sunday with single digits, teens and low 20s expected for afternoon highs Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern and western Kansas tonight through midday Sunday. Dangerous wind chills of -5 to -15 will be common across NW-Kansas. Flurries will accompany the Arctic air, however no accumulations are expected across Kansas.
Bundle up: Bitter cold start to the work week in NW Kansas
A wind chill advisory is in effect for most of northwest Kansas through Monday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting a bitterly cold start to the work week, with a high temperature of just 16 forecast for Monday. There is a slight chance of snow flurries...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid blast takes over this weekend into next week
Circle March 20 on the calendar. This is the first day of spring and it is 53 days away. We will be far removed from springtime temps over the weekend through the first few days of February. We have seen an uptick in cloud cover today due to a shortwave,...
Presidents: Affiliation plan a powerful step forward for rural Kansas
Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College, and Northwest Kansas Technical College have long been beacons of opportunity and drivers of economic prosperity in rural Kansas. We, the three presidents and creators of a new institutional affiliation initiative, believe it is now more essential than ever that every Kansan must have a chance to develop their talents, skills, and interests fully.
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
Editor’s Note: We have changed the photo on this story to more accurately reflect the product in question. TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is […]
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
Kansas lawsuit on rule that 401K managers direct retirement cash to ESG
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a U.S. Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend
A flood watch remains posted for all islands except Kauai County as a slow moving surface trough lingering over Maui County will keep wet weather conditions over most of the state for the next few days. The potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect Oahu through Hawaii Island, but the highest threat will be over Maui County, which has already been soaked from several days of downpours.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Missing McCully woman's body found
Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Molokai and Maui are...
New season of 'The Kansas Legislature' begins Feb. 3
BUNKER HILL — Another live production from Smoky Hills PBS, "The Kansas Legislature," will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Streaming will also be available on YouTube. The show airs during the legislative session, which gives the legislators and viewers the opportunity to discuss up-to-date issues. For each show, legislators from the Smoky Hills PBS viewing area are invited to participate in the live call-in program, and viewers are encouraged to call in with their legislative questions.
