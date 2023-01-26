Midwest Energy has an opening for System Operator at our Hays Corporate Office. System Operators monitor the status of the electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, coordinate switching operations with field personnel. They direct the safe and efficient operation of the electric transmission network under both normal and emergency operations. Work consists of a variety of technical and skilled mathematical responsibilities to ensure the service territory is supplied with the most reliable power source available in the most economical manner possible. This position requires a rotating shift, holiday work and some overtime, as well as ability to work effectively under both normal and stressful emergency situations.

