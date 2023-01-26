Read full article on original website
Phillips Co. man arrested on suspicion of multiple drug offenses
On Monday, an arrest was made in connection to a search warrant executed on July 16, 2022, in the 800 block of Third Avenue West in Glade. During the execution of the search warrant, items were located that indicated they may be components of a methamphetamine lab. Kansas Bureau of Investigation Clandestine Laboratory Response Team responded and collected the items of concern. Those items were transported to the KBI for analysis which revealed they were, as suspected, meth lab components.
Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition
Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
Former Hays man found dead in Salina on Saturday
SALINA — The Salina Police Department on Monday identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
Great Bend Dillons employee celebrates 30 years...with a laugh
Customers at Dillons on 10th Street in Great Bend know pretty fast if Donald Robinson is working. For the past three decades, his boisterous laugh has been part of the grocery-shopping experience locally. Last week, he officially celebrated 30 years with the store...and of sharing laughs with customers. "If I...
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet set for Feb. 4
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Big Creek Chapter annual banquet is 5 p.m. Feb. 4. in the convention center in the Hays Hilton Garden Inn. Meet like-minded hunters, plus chances to win top notch firearms and bows, premium hunts, limited edition art and hunting gear. Make your reservations today at...
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor
Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
NWS: Wind chill advisory extended for northwest Kansas
A wind chill advisory has been issued for northwest Kansas, including Ellis County, from 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. In Hays, the overnight low is expected to drop to 2 below zero, with wind chills dropping to 15 below. A high of 27 is predicted Tuesday, as the...
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays High FFA Alumni Fundraiser nearly here
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays High FFA Alumni organizers discuss their upcoming fundraiser set for Feb. 4.
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
Barton Medical Assistant Program available fully online
Medical Assistants are vital to the operation of any medical facility and now people wanting to pursue a career in this exciting field can now do so completely online through Barton Community College and complete their clinical work at local medical facilities in their area. There is an associate degree...
🤼♂️ Hays competes at Rocky Whelton; Girls take 3rd
The Hays High girls finished third at the 2nd Annual Rocky Welton Girls Invitational on Saturday. Dodge City and Garden City finished in the top two spots. Tionna Napue is 23-3 on the season after claiming the championship at 115. Napue pinned her way through the tournament. She is ranked 4th in 6-5A.
🎥 Grow Hays: Hays' growth depends on housing; good progress made in 2022
From the perspective of Doug Williams, executive director of Grow Hays, the biggest project for the non-profit economic development group in 2022 was the microfactory. It's a 30,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility to be built near Ninth and Commerce Parkway that will utilize an incubator for business startups and expansions of small manufacturers.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High at Scott City
The Hays High Indians step out of conference play for a trip to Scott City Tuesday nigh for a matchup with the Beavers. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Scott City. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game....
FHSU graduate students give back through art; MFA shows at Moss-Thorns
Three Fort Hays State University master's in graphic design students have come together for an MFA exhibit that is on display now through Friday at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. All three have very different styles, but they have come together in an exhibit called "Synthesia." Two of the students...
Grow Hays acquires land to develop The Grove housing development
Grow Hays Inc., a nonprofit organization committed to advancing the economic health and vitality of Ellis County, has announced the acquisition of 17 acres located directly north of the Hays Medical Center campus. The property was acquired from Hays Medical Center and will be developed into a housing development that will be known as The Grove.
SPONSORED: Midwest Energy seeks system operator in Hays
Midwest Energy has an opening for System Operator at our Hays Corporate Office. System Operators monitor the status of the electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, coordinate switching operations with field personnel. They direct the safe and efficient operation of the electric transmission network under both normal and emergency operations. Work consists of a variety of technical and skilled mathematical responsibilities to ensure the service territory is supplied with the most reliable power source available in the most economical manner possible. This position requires a rotating shift, holiday work and some overtime, as well as ability to work effectively under both normal and stressful emergency situations.
Ellis High announces 2023 Snowball class royalty winners
ELLIS — Ellis High School had its Annual KAY Snowball Dance on Saturday, Jan. 28. Snowball Royalty class winners were:. Freshman Queen, Sienna Schmidt, daughter of Dick and Shannon Schmidt; Sophomore Queen, Brooke Starns, daughter of Eric and Libby Starns; Junior Queen, Taylor Seibel, daughter of Craig and Becky Seibel; Senior Queen, Hannah Schiel, daughter of Jared and Beth Schiel; Senior King, Dakota Metzler, son of Jim and Becky Metzler; Junior King, Austin Carroll, son of Matt and Nicole Carroll; Sophomore King, Toby Honas, son of Randy and Wendy Honas; Freshman King, Brody Fischer, son of DJ and Julie Fischer.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Controversial call seemingly leads Cowboys to loss against TMP
The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Hays on Friday evening to play the ranked Thomas More Prep-Marion Monarchs, and had a game ending controversial call end up extending the game into overtime. In overtime, the Cowboys missed a last second three point shot that fell of the front of the rim to seemingly fall 51-49.
🤼 Tigers fly by Jets
Hays, KAN. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team coasted to a 39-7 win over MIAA rival Newman inside Gross Memorial Coliseum on Sunday (Jan. 29). After splitting the first two matches of the day, the Tigers took seven of the next eight matches, which included three falls and a technical fall. The Tigers improved to 2-11 overall and 1-1 in the MIAA, while Newman fell to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in conference action.
