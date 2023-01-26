Read full article on original website
FHSU graduate students give back through art; MFA shows at Moss-Thorns
Three Fort Hays State University master's in graphic design students have come together for an MFA exhibit that is on display now through Friday at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. All three have very different styles, but they have come together in an exhibit called "Synthesia." Two of the students...
Ellis High announces 2023 Snowball class royalty winners
ELLIS — Ellis High School had its Annual KAY Snowball Dance on Saturday, Jan. 28. Snowball Royalty class winners were:. Freshman Queen, Sienna Schmidt, daughter of Dick and Shannon Schmidt; Sophomore Queen, Brooke Starns, daughter of Eric and Libby Starns; Junior Queen, Taylor Seibel, daughter of Craig and Becky Seibel; Senior Queen, Hannah Schiel, daughter of Jared and Beth Schiel; Senior King, Dakota Metzler, son of Jim and Becky Metzler; Junior King, Austin Carroll, son of Matt and Nicole Carroll; Sophomore King, Toby Honas, son of Randy and Wendy Honas; Freshman King, Brody Fischer, son of DJ and Julie Fischer.
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays High FFA Alumni Fundraiser nearly here
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays High FFA Alumni organizers discuss their upcoming fundraiser set for Feb. 4.
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Middle School prepares for student led conferences
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Middle School principal Tom Albers shares information about the upcoming student-led conferences.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High at Scott City
The Hays High Indians step out of conference play for a trip to Scott City Tuesday nigh for a matchup with the Beavers. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Scott City. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game....
🤼 Tigers fly by Jets
Hays, KAN. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team coasted to a 39-7 win over MIAA rival Newman inside Gross Memorial Coliseum on Sunday (Jan. 29). After splitting the first two matches of the day, the Tigers took seven of the next eight matches, which included three falls and a technical fall. The Tigers improved to 2-11 overall and 1-1 in the MIAA, while Newman fell to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in conference action.
🎙 Grow Hays project to bring additional housing; community center to Hays
A project years in the making took a significant step forward last week with the announcement of a land donation from HaysMed that will be home to The Grove, a housing and community center development at the intersection of 27th and Canterbury. “This has been a long time coming,” said...
Barton Medical Assistant Program available fully online
Medical Assistants are vital to the operation of any medical facility and now people wanting to pursue a career in this exciting field can now do so completely online through Barton Community College and complete their clinical work at local medical facilities in their area. There is an associate degree...
Squeezebox extravaganza scheduled in Quinter
QUINTER — Kim and Dan Christian will showcase the versatility and showmanship of the accordion at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the Quinter High School Auditorium. The married duo will perform a wide variety of music and have established themselves as among the premier accordionists in the world. Their unique ability to play together with exact precision is unparalleled anywhere else on the planet. Their performances are charged with vibrant energy and a passion and love that create an experience that will be cherished.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet set for Feb. 4
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Big Creek Chapter annual banquet is 5 p.m. Feb. 4. in the convention center in the Hays Hilton Garden Inn. Meet like-minded hunters, plus chances to win top notch firearms and bows, premium hunts, limited edition art and hunting gear. Make your reservations today at...
SPONSORED: Midwest Energy seeks system operator in Hays
Midwest Energy has an opening for System Operator at our Hays Corporate Office. System Operators monitor the status of the electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, coordinate switching operations with field personnel. They direct the safe and efficient operation of the electric transmission network under both normal and emergency operations. Work consists of a variety of technical and skilled mathematical responsibilities to ensure the service territory is supplied with the most reliable power source available in the most economical manner possible. This position requires a rotating shift, holiday work and some overtime, as well as ability to work effectively under both normal and stressful emergency situations.
HPD arrest log, Jan. 22 to 28
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Tysen James Hunt, 23, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 23 in Hays on suspicion of failure to appear. Michael Dale Warford, 40, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 23 in Hays on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Former Hays man found dead in Salina on Saturday
SALINA — The Salina Police Department on Monday identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
NWS: Wind chill advisory extended for northwest Kansas
A wind chill advisory has been issued for northwest Kansas, including Ellis County, from 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. In Hays, the overnight low is expected to drop to 2 below zero, with wind chills dropping to 15 below. A high of 27 is predicted Tuesday, as the...
Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition
Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
Phillips Co. man arrested on suspicion of multiple drug offenses
On Monday, an arrest was made in connection to a search warrant executed on July 16, 2022, in the 800 block of Third Avenue West in Glade. During the execution of the search warrant, items were located that indicated they may be components of a methamphetamine lab. Kansas Bureau of Investigation Clandestine Laboratory Response Team responded and collected the items of concern. Those items were transported to the KBI for analysis which revealed they were, as suspected, meth lab components.
