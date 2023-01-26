ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

Ellis High announces 2023 Snowball class royalty winners

ELLIS — Ellis High School had its Annual KAY Snowball Dance on Saturday, Jan. 28. Snowball Royalty class winners were:. Freshman Queen, Sienna Schmidt, daughter of Dick and Shannon Schmidt; Sophomore Queen, Brooke Starns, daughter of Eric and Libby Starns; Junior Queen, Taylor Seibel, daughter of Craig and Becky Seibel; Senior Queen, Hannah Schiel, daughter of Jared and Beth Schiel; Senior King, Dakota Metzler, son of Jim and Becky Metzler; Junior King, Austin Carroll, son of Matt and Nicole Carroll; Sophomore King, Toby Honas, son of Randy and Wendy Honas; Freshman King, Brody Fischer, son of DJ and Julie Fischer.
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High at Scott City

The Hays High Indians step out of conference play for a trip to Scott City Tuesday nigh for a matchup with the Beavers. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Scott City. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game....
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼 Tigers fly by Jets

Hays, KAN. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team coasted to a 39-7 win over MIAA rival Newman inside Gross Memorial Coliseum on Sunday (Jan. 29). After splitting the first two matches of the day, the Tigers took seven of the next eight matches, which included three falls and a technical fall. The Tigers improved to 2-11 overall and 1-1 in the MIAA, while Newman fell to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in conference action.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Barton Medical Assistant Program available fully online

Medical Assistants are vital to the operation of any medical facility and now people wanting to pursue a career in this exciting field can now do so completely online through Barton Community College and complete their clinical work at local medical facilities in their area. There is an associate degree...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Squeezebox extravaganza scheduled in Quinter

QUINTER — Kim and Dan Christian will showcase the versatility and showmanship of the accordion at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the Quinter High School Auditorium. The married duo will perform a wide variety of music and have established themselves as among the premier accordionists in the world. Their unique ability to play together with exact precision is unparalleled anywhere else on the planet. Their performances are charged with vibrant energy and a passion and love that create an experience that will be cherished.
QUINTER, KS
Hays Post

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet set for Feb. 4

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Big Creek Chapter annual banquet is 5 p.m. Feb. 4. in the convention center in the Hays Hilton Garden Inn. Meet like-minded hunters, plus chances to win top notch firearms and bows, premium hunts, limited edition art and hunting gear. Make your reservations today at...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Midwest Energy seeks system operator in Hays

Midwest Energy has an opening for System Operator at our Hays Corporate Office. System Operators monitor the status of the electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, coordinate switching operations with field personnel. They direct the safe and efficient operation of the electric transmission network under both normal and emergency operations. Work consists of a variety of technical and skilled mathematical responsibilities to ensure the service territory is supplied with the most reliable power source available in the most economical manner possible. This position requires a rotating shift, holiday work and some overtime, as well as ability to work effectively under both normal and stressful emergency situations.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Jan. 22 to 28

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Tysen James Hunt, 23, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 23 in Hays on suspicion of failure to appear. Michael Dale Warford, 40, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 23 in Hays on suspicion of criminal trespass.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Former Hays man found dead in Salina on Saturday

SALINA — The Salina Police Department on Monday identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition

Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Phillips Co. man arrested on suspicion of multiple drug offenses

On Monday, an arrest was made in connection to a search warrant executed on July 16, 2022, in the 800 block of Third Avenue West in Glade. During the execution of the search warrant, items were located that indicated they may be components of a methamphetamine lab. Kansas Bureau of Investigation Clandestine Laboratory Response Team responded and collected the items of concern. Those items were transported to the KBI for analysis which revealed they were, as suspected, meth lab components.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays, KS
