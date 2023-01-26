ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Evan Mock Talks ‘Gossip Girl’ Finale and the Future of His Wahine Fashion Label

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITgYD_0kSXJrR000

Despite HBO Max’s abrupt cancellation of “Gossip Girl” last week, skateboarder-turned-actor Evan Mock, who plays Akeno “Aki” Menzies in the reboot, was in high spirits on Thursday.

He had a “great” experience working on the show’s two seasons, he said. The “Gossip Girl” finale aired Thursday, and while Mock may not be gearing up for season three, he’s got several other projects up his sleeve.

More from WWD

“It was my first acting gig. It’s hard to put into words in a short time, but I learned so much. The crew was awesome. I understand that sometimes the cast doesn’t always get along, but we all got along so well and it made the whole experience so much easier. I’m just super stoked to have the opportunity to step into that world and have it be so graceful and such an awesome time to really soak up everything and learn as much as I could have,” Mock said in a phone interview.

For Mock, the biggest impact of the show’s cancellation will be his schedule, as the filming took up roughly eight months out of the year for each season.

On the series, Mock’s “Gossip Girl” character evolved — he started more shy and reserved as he was exploring his sexuality, but then developed more confidence.

“I feel like Aki learned how to not care so much about what other people think,” Mock said about the second season. “He really came into his own in the sense of not being ashamed of being in a throuple relationship opposed to hiding it more in the first season. Aki always plays the innocent one, but he’s just as involved with the controversy and all of the antics that go on in the show. Aki has learned a lot about himself and kind of contributed to the madness a lot more this season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQGFX_0kSXJrR000
Evan Mock, Thomas Doherty and Emily Alyn Lind in “Gossip Girl.”

Mock’s busy year ahead includes starring in the young adult romance film “Marked Men” alongside “Outer Banks” actor Chase Stokes and “American Born Chinese” actress Sydney Taylor, marking Mock’s second acting gig since his debut performance in “Gossip Girl.”

“It was kind of a thing that was set on my lap,” Mock said about how he got into acting. “I took the chance of putting myself out there and not knowing really anything and kind of learning things as we went on and had people behind me to support and help me through the times of self-doubt, which I feel like a lot of us go through at times. It was definitely something that I’m super happy ended up happening because it wasn’t like I was losing sleep over getting a role or not getting a role … The pressure wasn’t there.”

Mock is also building his presence in the fashion world with Wahine, his fashion label that’s inspired by his upbringing in Hawaii and his background skateboarding and surfing. It launched in 2022.

Wahine carries streetwear -inspired clothing, including graphic T-shirts, hoodies, varsity jackets, jerseys, cargo pants, accessories and more. Collections drop on a quarterly schedule.

“I feel like Hawaii needs to be celebrated and glorified in a different way than it usually is and that can mean a lot of different things,” he said. “I basically wanted to create a company for when you hear the name, you think about Hawaii. I mean in Hawaiian, [Wahine] means female, so when I think about Hawaii I think about my sister and I think about my mother who are two really strong women in my life who’ve helped me throughout my life, obviously. It’s kind of an ode to Hawaii and it’s an ode to them as well.”

Mock said that Wahine focused on getting its footing and establishing the aesthetic during the launch year, and will now focus on delivering its quarterly drops and collaborating with like-minded brands and artists this year.

This is the second fashion brand that Mock has launched during his career. Prior to Wahine, the actor established streetwear brand Sorry in Advance in 2017. After several collections and collaborations with Giuseppe Zanotti and Acacia, Mock stepped away from the brand last year due to conflicts with his distributing partner, he said.

“Basically he knew a lot more about the business than I did,” Mock explained. “At the time, I was putting things out to put out things, not thinking about copyrighting, licensing and trademarks. Basically, I was a child going into this world and not knowing the legal action of it.”

He aims to apply the lessons he’s learned to Wahine, and said he doesn’t regret the Sorry in Advance experience.

The actor’s approach to his new fashion label is similar to how he approaches acting: learning as he goes and enjoying the ride.

“[Acting] is still such a fun, new career path-slash-hobby that I like to do,” he said. “It’s kind of how I’ve lived my whole life — picking up new things that I enjoy and things that sometimes I have no idea about at all, but falling in love with not knowing and figuring it out and getting completely obsessed with how to make it the best I can make it.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Meagan Good Is Dark and Lovely’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Meagan Good has a new role under her belt.  Thanks to her venturesome personal style and on-screen finesse, the actress has inked an ambassadorship with hair care brand Dark and Lovely. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “When we look at Meagan’s impact across the industry, she has this multigenerational relevance; Black women really aspire toward and resonate with her,” said Tenaj Ferguson, marketing director at L’Oréal-owned Dark and Lovely, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.  At an event on Wednesday in Support of Dark and...
WWD

Oprah Winfrey Adds Playful Twist to Businesswear in Sequined Bronze Suit to Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Los Angeles Premiere

Oprah Winfrey made a glittering arrival in a Brunello Cucinelli sequined suit to the premiere of “The 1619 Project” on Thursday in Los Angeles. The details included a bronze-sequined blazer and a matching pair of straight-leg pants. The jacket had a sharp collar and two side pockets. Her trousers were also decked in a bronze color, giving her outfit a liquid-metal effect. More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleSundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Underneath she wore a white button-up shirt with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Jill Biden Embraces Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress With Floral Motifs at White House Reception

Jill Biden rang in the Lunar New Year with a reception and celebration at the White House on Thursday, wearing a dress featuring the traditional holiday colors. The first lady had on a red dress with a multicolored floral pattern, with yellow as one of the prominent colors. Biden’s dress was custom and designed by One/Of. The brand said in an Instagram post that it was “an honor and privilege to have the opportunity” for Biden to wear one of its designs.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Lauren London Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere

Lauren London is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble. London wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt.  London wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond...
Footwear News

Sabrina Carpenter Does ‘GNO’ in Sheer Dress & 5-Inch Platform Heels With Dixie D’Amelio

Sabrina Carpenter took a daring approach to girls’ night out in Los Angeles this week. While spotted out and about with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, the “Emails I Can’t Send” musician strolled in a sheer black maxi dress. Layered over matte lingerie, her piece featured an asymmetric neckline with two short sleeves and a single shoulder strap. Allowing the dress’ bold texture to make the greatest statement, Carpenter simply opted to accessorize with a delicate diamond and gold pendant necklace, silver and pearl drop earrings and a glossy cherry lip. When it came to footwear, the “Sue Me” singer finished her ensemble with a set...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Goth Bride Megan Fox Just Debuted a Blonde Lob and Blunt Bangs

Megan Fox has abandoned the dark side. Relax, she hasn't stopped drinking Machine Gun Kelly's blood or anything so drastic. She just went blonde. On January 27, Fox shared a couple of new selfies featuring a new shoulder-length, cool-toned blonde chop and fresh blunt bangs. In one photo of the long bob, the actor wore a green tank top, a cozy black cardigan, and a full set of lashes, despite the otherwise casual vibe. Unlike Bella Hadid, who dyed her ultra-thin brows to compliment her new honey-blonde shade, Fox kept her nearly-black brows thick and dark. Take that, Y2K beauty-obsessed heathens!
Hypebae

Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years

Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
The Independent

Dress worn by Diana sells for nearly £500,000 at auction

A dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales has been sold for nearly half a million pounds in an auction at Sotheby’s New York salesroom.The “Infanta”-style strapless purple evening gown, by Victor Edelstein, which Diana wore in a royal portrait in 1991, was bought on Friday for 604,800 dollars (£488,15) at the curated auction The One.Sotheby’s said the final bid was five times the pre-auction estimate of 80,000-120,000 dollars (£66,153-99,230).It was a record-breaking day #SothebysNewYork!LeBron James' game-worn jersey achieved $3.7M, breaking the previous record for a jersey of the athlete's by more than 5x.Our Princess Diana Gown reached $604k, sealing...
NEW YORK STATE
People

Princess Charlene Steps Out with Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for Boat Burning Tradition

Prince Albert missed the beginning of festivities celebrating Monaco's patron saint amid a third diagnosis of COVID-19 — but sported a mask for Friday's appearance With Prince Albert diagnosed with COVID-19 for the third time, Princess Charlene led the traditional boat burning ritual commemorating Monaco's patron saint, St. Devote, with her children. Dressed in a brown coat and matching suit, Princess Charlene — who celebrated her 45th birthday this week — greeted locals before leading 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella into a chapel, where they...
ETOnline.com

Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding: Dance-Offs, Decadent Decor and More

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Kerry Washington Teams Green Knit Sweater With Silk Skirt at Fendi’s Haute Couture Show

Kerry Washington arrived at Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show during Paris Couture Week on Thursday, dressed in a literal green-with-envy ensemble. The actress wore a mint green wool knit sweater with a matching satin-finish skirt all by Fendi, with black Fendi logo-embroidered stockings and black Christian Louboutin heels. She accessorized with a mint green chain strap-handle bag matching the top and skirt and hoop earrings with Fendi’s interlocking logo inside the hoops.More from WWDFendi Couture Spring 2023Celebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet Arrivals To create her look for...
Footwear News

Sabrina Elba Coordinates With Husband Idris Elba in Vibrant Colors & White Lace-Up Boots at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week this morning. The couple arrived to the event in coordinating colors. Sabrina took a maximalist approach with a colorful look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She wore a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat. Sabrina carried the Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag to complete her look. For glam, Sabrina wore her hair in a stylish bob and opted for cool-girl vibes in large black sunglasses. Sabrina paired the structured number with contrasting white boots that rose well above the knee...
TMZ.com

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Dances & Twirls in Fiery Red Power Suit, Lace Bodysuit & Towering Boots at New Year’s Eve Party

Heidi Klum danced her way into 2023. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel celebrated the coming of the new year with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz. On Instagram, Klum posted a sped-up video — set to the Black Eyed Peas’ “Pump It Louder” — showing a dancing moment between the three of them. For the occasion, Klum suited up in an all-red ensemble consisting of a fitted blazer jacket and matching high-waisted tailored trousers. The model layered her blazer overtop a lingerie-inspired bodysuit with lace detailing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Klum donned dramatic...
Harper's Bazaar

What Couture Week Dresses Will Oscar Attendees Wear?

Couture is for the very few, which means the fervor around the shows and the “trends” they might inspire can feel like a headscratcher. (How can a dress that will exist in just one or two copies become a trend?! Well, I’m sure the fast fashion villains are cooking up plushy lion heads mounted on polyester tube dresses as we speak…) In the Spring 2023 season, though, when the shows bring the glow of international wealth to chilly Paris, there is another possibility in mind: Oscar dresses.
WWD

TikTok Star ‘Tami’ Talks Feeling ‘Shook’ by Shein Design

As a TikTok standout for her styling and designing, Tamara Strzelecki is accustomed to putting herself out there. But she was stopped cold earlier this month when one of her followers shared an image of a Shein dress imprinted with what she feels resembles her profile. Strzelecki, who is known on TikTok simply as “Tami,” first was clued in about the Shein dress on Jan. 11. “Shocked” by the seemingly strong resemblance to herself and her likeness, she said she must have looked at it 10 times before laughing nervously. “Then it started creeping me out a bit. I like to...
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney

Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy