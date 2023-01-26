Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
pizza resturants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Related
pizza resturants in Orlando
Orlando, Florida is home to a wide variety of pizza restaurants, each offering their own unique take on the classic dish. However, one restaurant stands out above the rest as the best pizza spot in the city: Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza.
click orlando
Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time. Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location
3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
freelinemediaorlando.com
Desiree Montes is Joining the Orlando Fringe Family
ORLANDO — The Orlando Fringe family just expanded, with veteran actress and singer Desiree Montes joining Fringe as their new artistic and marketing director. The announcement was made just a few weeks after Fringe celebrated the official opening of their new ArtSpace theater on Church Street in downtown Orlando, which also hosted the recent Winter Mini-Fest shows.
Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
WESH
ZORA! Festival kicks off in Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Friday was the kickoff of the three-day annual ZORA! Festival in Eatonville. The rhythm of music, the colorful pops of artwork, and the smell of food flooded Eatonville. “I love the culture. I love the people. I love the city,” said vendor Rejoyce Dablah. Kennedy...
mynews13.com
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
edibleorlando.com
Chef Q&A: Eddie Nickell, Chef & Owner at Bites & Bubbles
Bites & Bubbles is in the heart of the Mills 50 District at Mills Park. The website describes the restaurant as American with a “French kiss!” With only six tables and an expansive bar, the main dining room is designed to make you feel like you’re in a stylish but quaint spot in New York City or Paris. Al fresco dining is available on the covered patio or in the open rock garden, while the rooftop dining area offers patrons the feel of South Beach in Orlando. The menu includes full dinner options as well as an extensive wine list and amazing craft cocktails.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. The park estimated he was 60 years old. The massive...
Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County, Florida - February, 2023
Yes, surprise surprise - learning is fun, and it's not just for school-aged children! Let's explore options for how adults and seniors can have fun learning something related to technology, right here in Lake County, Florida - for free!
These Two Florida Restaurants Made Yelp's Top 100 & One Of Them Is A Bakery
Yelp came out with their Top 100 U.S. Restaurants on Wednesday and two Florida eateries made it in the top 10. The study is based on foodie reviews for local favorites and one bakery in the Sunshine State beat out 97 dining spots. Archibald's Village Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, FL...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/24/23 (Mardi Gras Booths in Both Parks, Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffins, Villain-Con and Minion Cafe Updates, and More)
Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a slow day around the parks, but things are going to be busy this weekend for Rock the Universe and next weekend for Mardi Gras. Let’s check out what’s happening around both of the parks today. First stop is to Universal Studios Florida.
attractionsmagazine.com
Disney On Ice brings Frozen & Encanto show to Orlando
One of the newest Disney On Ice shows fuses together two of the most popular animated films of all time, and it’s coming to Orlando in May. Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto has performances at the Amway Center in Orlando from May 12-14, 2023. The show brings together iconic characters, scenes, locales, and songs from the blockbuster movies “Frozen” and “Encanto” in a sing-along ice skating performance.
fox13news.com
Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go
Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Inside the Magic
Iconic Universal Attraction Drained, Closed Down
There are plenty of fun theme parks to enjoy in the Los Angeles area, including Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood has many family-friendly attractions for Guests of all ages. Some of the attractions that you can enjoy while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood are The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, DreamWorks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge, Jurassic World-The Ride, and many more. Universal Studios Hollywood is in the process of adding a new land to their theme park, as soon Super Nintendo World will officially open.
floridaing.com
8 Scenic Orlando Bike Trails Florida: Cruise Through O-Town!
If you’re looking for an exciting outdoor adventure in central Florida, then Orlando Bike Trails is the perfect place for you! Located in sunny Florida, this area is filled with scenic trails and bike paths that offer breathtaking views of the city. With its diverse terrain and warm weather...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
pOpshelf now open in Melbourne
MELBOURNE — pOpshelf is excited to announce its new store in Melbourne is now open on 7201 Shoppes Drive in Viera. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. Customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience, as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!
Comments / 0