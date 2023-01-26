ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando, Florida is home to a wide variety of pizza restaurants, each offering their own unique take on the classic dish. However, one restaurant stands out above the rest as the best pizza spot in the city: Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time. Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
EATONVILLE, FL
What Now Orlando

3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location

3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
ORLANDO, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Desiree Montes is Joining the Orlando Fringe Family

ORLANDO — The Orlando Fringe family just expanded, with veteran actress and singer Desiree Montes joining Fringe as their new artistic and marketing director. The announcement was made just a few weeks after Fringe celebrated the official opening of their new ArtSpace theater on Church Street in downtown Orlando, which also hosted the recent Winter Mini-Fest shows.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

ZORA! Festival kicks off in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Friday was the kickoff of the three-day annual ZORA! Festival in Eatonville. The rhythm of music, the colorful pops of artwork, and the smell of food flooded Eatonville. “I love the culture. I love the people. I love the city,” said vendor Rejoyce Dablah. Kennedy...
EATONVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Hours of daylight continue to increase

We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Chef Q&A: Eddie Nickell, Chef & Owner at Bites & Bubbles

Bites & Bubbles is in the heart of the Mills 50 District at Mills Park. The website describes the restaurant as American with a “French kiss!” With only six tables and an expansive bar, the main dining room is designed to make you feel like you’re in a stylish but quaint spot in New York City or Paris. Al fresco dining is available on the covered patio or in the open rock garden, while the rooftop dining area offers patrons the feel of South Beach in Orlando. The menu includes full dinner options as well as an extensive wine list and amazing craft cocktails.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/24/23 (Mardi Gras Booths in Both Parks, Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffins, Villain-Con and Minion Cafe Updates, and More)

Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a slow day around the parks, but things are going to be busy this weekend for Rock the Universe and next weekend for Mardi Gras. Let’s check out what’s happening around both of the parks today. First stop is to Universal Studios Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Disney On Ice brings Frozen & Encanto show to Orlando

One of the newest Disney On Ice shows fuses together two of the most popular animated films of all time, and it’s coming to Orlando in May. Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto has performances at the Amway Center in Orlando from May 12-14, 2023. The show brings together iconic characters, scenes, locales, and songs from the blockbuster movies “Frozen” and “Encanto” in a sing-along ice skating performance.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go

Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Iconic Universal Attraction Drained, Closed Down

There are plenty of fun theme parks to enjoy in the Los Angeles area, including Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood has many family-friendly attractions for Guests of all ages. Some of the attractions that you can enjoy while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood are The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, DreamWorks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge, Jurassic World-The Ride, and many more. Universal Studios Hollywood is in the process of adding a new land to their theme park, as soon Super Nintendo World will officially open.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

8 Scenic Orlando Bike Trails Florida: Cruise Through O-Town!

If you’re looking for an exciting outdoor adventure in central Florida, then Orlando Bike Trails is the perfect place for you! Located in sunny Florida, this area is filled with scenic trails and bike paths that offer breathtaking views of the city. With its diverse terrain and warm weather...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

pOpshelf now open in Melbourne

MELBOURNE — pOpshelf is excited to announce its new store in Melbourne is now open on 7201 Shoppes Drive in Viera. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. Customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience, as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!
MELBOURNE, FL

