Bites & Bubbles is in the heart of the Mills 50 District at Mills Park. The website describes the restaurant as American with a “French kiss!” With only six tables and an expansive bar, the main dining room is designed to make you feel like you’re in a stylish but quaint spot in New York City or Paris. Al fresco dining is available on the covered patio or in the open rock garden, while the rooftop dining area offers patrons the feel of South Beach in Orlando. The menu includes full dinner options as well as an extensive wine list and amazing craft cocktails.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO