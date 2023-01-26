Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Sony Has Moved 90% of its Camera Production from China to Thailand
Sony has transitioned the manufacturing of cameras that are destined to be sold in Japan, the United States, and Europe out of China and to a factory in Thailand, which amounts to about 90% of its total production. According to a report from Nikkei, Sony determined that the risk wholly...
petapixel.com
Using the AstrHori 18mm f/8 Low-Cost Shift Lens
Low-cost lenses started appearing in the market in the last twenty years or so, with prices coming down steadily. When I saw another inexpensive lens in an article a couple of months ago, it grabbed my attention not with its price but with its core feature. It was a shift lens. An 18mm, fixed-aperture at f/8, shift lens at $119 was worth trying.
Comments / 0