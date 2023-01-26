With a shocking 5-2 loss at home to Sassuolo on Sunday, AC Milan and coach Stefano Pioli are facing the most difficult moment since he took charge of the Italian club back in October 2019. The Rossoneri are still in the race for a Champions League spot, but since the new year started, they have won only the first match against Salernitana away, drew two matches against Lecce and AS Roma and lost four times. Adding to that, AC Milan were knocked out of the Coppa Italia against Torino and lost the Supercoppa Italiana 3-0 against Inter Milan. The numbers are worrying, as the Rossoneri conceded 18 goals in seven matches, more than any other team in the top five European leagues as of Sunday morning. In the last two games, AC Milan lost 4-0 against Lazio before the 5-2 defeat at home against Sassuolo. Those two defeats put more pressure on the position of Pioli.

21 HOURS AGO