NBC Sports
Manchester City vs Arsenal, FA Cup fourth round: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal finally meet for the first time this year when the FA Cup hits the Etihad Stadium on Friday. The visiting Gunners have a five-point lead on City with a match-in-hand on the defending champions when it comes to Premier League play, and Arsenal’s done plenty good in the FA Cup.
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Everton sell Anthony Gordon to Newcastle
Everton have completed a piece of transfer business with just a few days left in the January transfer window, selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for a princely sum of £40 million plus £5m in add-ons, with a sell-on clause rumoured to be be part of the deal as well.
SB Nation
Paul Ince 'Proud' Of Players Despite FA Cup Exit To Manchester United
The Royals travelled to Old Trafford for a fourth-round FA Cup fixture against Manchester United. After a great defensive performance in the first half, the Royals went into the break level, but in the second half, things changed very quickly with United scoring three in 15 minutes through Casemiro and Fred. Andy Carroll also received his marching orders after receiving his second yellow card.
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Burnley sign Republic of Ireland striker from Swansea City
Burnley have completed the signing of Michael Obafemi from fellow Championship club Swansea City. The Republic of Ireland striker, 22, has moved to Turf Moor on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer. He scored 15 goals in 52 appearances...
BBC
Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder
Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
Soccer-Union beat Hertha 2-0 in city derby to take over second place
BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Union Berlin outplayed city rivals Hertha to win 2-0 on Saturday and move to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga with their third straight victory of the year as they continued their remarkable season.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
SB Nation
Big project, big club: Big man Badiashile expects huge things from Chelsea
Benoît Badiashile has made a quietly impressive start to his Chelsea career, helping to keep clean sheets in each of his first two starts, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and already forming a solid partnership with the peerless Thiago Silva. The young defender’s arrival this month has flown a...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man U in FA Cup action; Barça visits Girona
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Several Premier League clubs will be looking to avoid famous upsets in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Leeds travels to third-tier Accrington Stanley, while Leicester faces fourth-tier Walsall. Manchester United hosts second-tier Reading after moving within touching distance of the English League Cup final this week. Top-flight Fulham, Southampton and Tottenham also face lower-league opposition.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
Union Berlin beats Hertha in derby, Bayern draws yet again
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin fans brought fire to the city derby as their team closed the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to one point by beating Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Saturday. Bayern was later held at home by Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1 for its third consecutive draw....
BBC
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
CBS Sports
AC Milan's defense makes history for the wrong reasons as Stefano Pioli will need to right the ship once again
With a shocking 5-2 loss at home to Sassuolo on Sunday, AC Milan and coach Stefano Pioli are facing the most difficult moment since he took charge of the Italian club back in October 2019. The Rossoneri are still in the race for a Champions League spot, but since the new year started, they have won only the first match against Salernitana away, drew two matches against Lecce and AS Roma and lost four times. Adding to that, AC Milan were knocked out of the Coppa Italia against Torino and lost the Supercoppa Italiana 3-0 against Inter Milan. The numbers are worrying, as the Rossoneri conceded 18 goals in seven matches, more than any other team in the top five European leagues as of Sunday morning. In the last two games, AC Milan lost 4-0 against Lazio before the 5-2 defeat at home against Sassuolo. Those two defeats put more pressure on the position of Pioli.
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: Outclassed At Old Trafford
United away: a phrase to send chills down your bank balance. But forget all that! It’s about the romance of the cup, the triumph of David over Goliath, the anti-establishment versus... the establishment, right? Wrong! Here’s a clinical look at a fourth-round FA Cup tie. If you follow...
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Egan's late strike denies Wrexham victory
John Egan's stoppage-time goal rescued Sheffield United against non-league Wrexham in a frenetic FA Cup fourth-round tie. Oli McBurnie headed home Tommy Doyle's corner to give United an early lead. Goals from James Jones and Tom O'Connor put the Welsh side ahead before Oliver Norwood equalised for the Blades, who...
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Dispatch Arsenal, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a fantastic match after another tough first half. Pep Guardiola went a bit more rotational as he put in a direct lineup to emphasize the attack and it worked even if it took until the 64th to score the winner. A...
