ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

Hawaii healthcare employers call for less travel nurse usage, hiring more ‘clinical educators,’ and conducting recruitment efforts in high schools to respond to ongoing workforce shortage

Hawaii healthcare workforce professionals discussed initiatives designed to attract much-needed workers to the field during the 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Janna Hoshide, senior director of healthcare workforce development at Healthcare Association...
HAWAII STATE
stateofreform.com

Maryland lawmakers discuss the impact of violence on healthcare

On January 24th, 2023, the first subcommittee meeting for Maryland’s Public Health and Minority Health Disparities Subcommittee took place, featuring input and briefings from a few healthcare advocates regarding their responsibilities and priority goals for this upcoming legislative session. The focus of the meeting was to discuss the impact of violence on healthcare in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy