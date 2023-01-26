Read full article on original website
California becomes first state to expand Medicaid to incarcerated individuals
On Thursday, California became the first state in the country to offer a targeted set of Medicaid services to youth and adults in state prisons, county jails, and youth correctional facilities for up to 90 days prior to release. Prior to this announcement, services were generally available after release from incarceration.
Hawaii healthcare employers call for less travel nurse usage, hiring more ‘clinical educators,’ and conducting recruitment efforts in high schools to respond to ongoing workforce shortage
Hawaii healthcare workforce professionals discussed initiatives designed to attract much-needed workers to the field during the 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Janna Hoshide, senior director of healthcare workforce development at Healthcare Association...
Maryland lawmakers discuss the impact of violence on healthcare
On January 24th, 2023, the first subcommittee meeting for Maryland’s Public Health and Minority Health Disparities Subcommittee took place, featuring input and briefings from a few healthcare advocates regarding their responsibilities and priority goals for this upcoming legislative session. The focus of the meeting was to discuss the impact of violence on healthcare in Maryland.
