ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kion546.com

3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles

Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said Saturday, California’s fourth mass shooting in a week. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

RIP to The Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles On Pico

First Splash Mountain now Roscoe's?? This is a hard week for people who have lived in Los Angeles for years. It was announced today that the Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles is closing its location on Pico Blvd after 32 years. This was the one of the franchise's longest running storefronts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Citadel Outlets | Outlet mall in Commerce, California

If you want to find the best stores in California, you can visit the Citadel Outlets mall. This open-air site provides you with a wide range of discount brand boutiques, restaurants with excellent cuisine, and social areas. Featured shopping stores: Nike Factory, Levi's, GAP, Tommy Hilfiger, Old Navy, Aeropostale, Columbia,...
COMMERCE, CA
claremont-courier.com

Third missing hiker found safe at Mt. Baldy

Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man reported missing Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Hiker found alive after going missing on Mt. Baldy

LOS ANGELES - A 75-year-old North Hollywood man has been found alive after going missing in the San Gabriel Mountains this weekend. Jin Chung was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 around 6 a.m., according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. Chung had initially carpooled to Mount Baldy with two other people and the three had arranged to meet back at the car at 2 p.m. Chung was the only one who did not return, authorities said.
MOUNT BALDY, CA
CBS LA

Hiker reported missing on Sunday found alive on Mt. Baldy

Rescue personnel on Tuesday reported that they have located a hiker who was reported missing in the Mt. Baldy area. The hiker, North Hollywood-resident Jin Chung, 75, was first reported missing on Sunday, in the same spot where rescue crews were already searching for Julian Sands, the missing British actor who had set out to hike the area on Jan. 13. San Bernardino County firefighters reported that he was found on the side of the mountain and was able to walk out with the help of rescuers. They said that Chung appeared to be in good spirits, but that he had suffered...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Decider.com

Ellen DeGeneres Unable To Evacuate, Forced To Shelter In Place As Raging Flash Floods Decimate Los Angeles

While unprecedented rainfall and flooding hit Santa Barbara County, many residents are being told to evacuate the area; however, one famous face is staying put. Ellen DeGeneres, who owns a home in Montecito, is giving her fans a close-up look at how the storm is wreaking havoc. Sharing a video on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 9) around 3:30 p.m. PT, the talk show host wrote, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.” The video shows DeGeneres in a gray rain jacket, worn over a gray hoodie, standing near...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy