FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
SheKnows
Donald Faison Buys Ultra-Private Los Angeles Home With Natural Rock Pool for $3.2 Million – See Photos!
Scrubs alum Donald Faison and his longtime wife CaCee Cobb just made a major real estate move together: they bought a new home! According to new records obtained by Dirt, the couple went slightly above the asking price at $3.2 million for a two-story family home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
kion546.com
3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles
Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said Saturday, California’s fourth mass shooting in a week. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
The Weather Channel
Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake
An earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. There were no immediate reports of...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter off coast of Los Angeles
The quake was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 2:03 a.m.
iheart.com
RIP to The Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles On Pico
First Splash Mountain now Roscoe's?? This is a hard week for people who have lived in Los Angeles for years. It was announced today that the Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles is closing its location on Pico Blvd after 32 years. This was the one of the franchise's longest running storefronts.
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Outlets | Outlet mall in Commerce, California
If you want to find the best stores in California, you can visit the Citadel Outlets mall. This open-air site provides you with a wide range of discount brand boutiques, restaurants with excellent cuisine, and social areas. Featured shopping stores: Nike Factory, Levi's, GAP, Tommy Hilfiger, Old Navy, Aeropostale, Columbia,...
American Airlines flight to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles due to unruly passenger
An American Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to Honolulu, Hawaii, was diverted to Los Angeles, California, last week after an incident with an "unruly" customer.
claremont-courier.com
Third missing hiker found safe at Mt. Baldy
Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man reported missing Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
foxla.com
Hiker found alive after going missing on Mt. Baldy
LOS ANGELES - A 75-year-old North Hollywood man has been found alive after going missing in the San Gabriel Mountains this weekend. Jin Chung was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 around 6 a.m., according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. Chung had initially carpooled to Mount Baldy with two other people and the three had arranged to meet back at the car at 2 p.m. Chung was the only one who did not return, authorities said.
Hiker reported missing on Sunday found alive on Mt. Baldy
Rescue personnel on Tuesday reported that they have located a hiker who was reported missing in the Mt. Baldy area. The hiker, North Hollywood-resident Jin Chung, 75, was first reported missing on Sunday, in the same spot where rescue crews were already searching for Julian Sands, the missing British actor who had set out to hike the area on Jan. 13. San Bernardino County firefighters reported that he was found on the side of the mountain and was able to walk out with the help of rescuers. They said that Chung appeared to be in good spirits, but that he had suffered...
Laist.com
In Last-Minute Vote, LA County Leaders Approve Two-Month Extension Of COVID Renter Protections
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
foxla.com
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
KFI AM 640
Woman Dies in Garden Grove Storm Drain
A woman died in a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said Monday.
Ellen DeGeneres Unable To Evacuate, Forced To Shelter In Place As Raging Flash Floods Decimate Los Angeles
While unprecedented rainfall and flooding hit Santa Barbara County, many residents are being told to evacuate the area; however, one famous face is staying put. Ellen DeGeneres, who owns a home in Montecito, is giving her fans a close-up look at how the storm is wreaking havoc. Sharing a video on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 9) around 3:30 p.m. PT, the talk show host wrote, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.” The video shows DeGeneres in a gray rain jacket, worn over a gray hoodie, standing near...
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
