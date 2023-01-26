Rescue personnel on Tuesday reported that they have located a hiker who was reported missing in the Mt. Baldy area. The hiker, North Hollywood-resident Jin Chung, 75, was first reported missing on Sunday, in the same spot where rescue crews were already searching for Julian Sands, the missing British actor who had set out to hike the area on Jan. 13. San Bernardino County firefighters reported that he was found on the side of the mountain and was able to walk out with the help of rescuers. They said that Chung appeared to be in good spirits, but that he had suffered...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO