‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
rigzone.com
Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different
ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but the outlook for 2023 does not look so bright. — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but fears of an economic slowdown, plunging natural gas prices, cost inflation and uncertainty over China’s re-opening are dimming the outlook for 2023.
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
rigzone.com
Maersk Supply Service Bags Buzios 6 Project Job Off Brazil
TehnipFMC turned to Maersk Supply Service for the towing and mooring job for Petrobras's Buzios 6 project. — Maersk Supply Service has put pen to paper on an assignment deal with TechnipFMC that will see the company perform towing and mooring campaign for Petrobars’ Búzios 6 project, offshore Brazil.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. On Sunday at approximately 7pm GMT, a Valaris employee was reported missing from the jackup Valaris 121, the company revealed in a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday. Read full article here.
rigzone.com
Oil Posts First Weekly Loss of the Year
Bulls approached and quickly withdrew from oil’s 100-day moving average, driving crude to its first weekly loss since the start of the year. West Texas Intermediate shed 2% this week with much of that retreat occurring on Friday. Throughout the week, oil rallied on optimism driven by China’s gathering rebound only to swing as risk-off sentiment descended upon broader markets amid uneven corporate earnings and lingering questions over how the Federal Reserve will react.
