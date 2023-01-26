ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
rigzone.com

Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different

ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but the outlook for 2023 does not look so bright. — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but fears of an economic slowdown, plunging natural gas prices, cost inflation and uncertainty over China’s re-opening are dimming the outlook for 2023.
rigzone.com

Maersk Supply Service Bags Buzios 6 Project Job Off Brazil

TehnipFMC turned to Maersk Supply Service for the towing and mooring job for Petrobras's Buzios 6 project. — Maersk Supply Service has put pen to paper on an assignment deal with TechnipFMC that will see the company perform towing and mooring campaign for Petrobars’ Búzios 6 project, offshore Brazil.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. On Sunday at approximately 7pm GMT, a Valaris employee was reported missing from the jackup Valaris 121, the company revealed in a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday. Read full article here.
rigzone.com

Oil Posts First Weekly Loss of the Year

Bulls approached and quickly withdrew from oil’s 100-day moving average, driving crude to its first weekly loss since the start of the year. West Texas Intermediate shed 2% this week with much of that retreat occurring on Friday. Throughout the week, oil rallied on optimism driven by China’s gathering rebound only to swing as risk-off sentiment descended upon broader markets amid uneven corporate earnings and lingering questions over how the Federal Reserve will react.

Comments / 0

Community Policy