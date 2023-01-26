Brian Flores Reportedly Interviewing For Notable NFL Job Thursday

Brian Flores is in the running for another major assistant role in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach is interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for the team's vacant defensive coordinator position on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Flores, who was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-2021, has over 14 years of professional coaching experience. He made headlines last offseason when he racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL for its head coach hiring practices.

The Vikings also interviewed current assistant head coach Mike Pettine for the open defensive coordinator role.

The Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after their Wild Card loss to the New York Giants. During the 2022 season, the Vikings struggled to win comfortably, mainly to the fault of the defense. Minnesota was 11-0 in one-score games throughout the regular season.

ESPN's Ian Rapoport does not expect the hire to be made urgently.

"I would expect [Vikings coach] Kevin O'Connell to also take his time and kind of wait for some of these other coaching moves to shake out before he hires a defensive coordinator," Rapoport said.