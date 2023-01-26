Read full article on original website
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a brand new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Regulatory Affairs Specialist at Central California Alliance for Health. Direct Support Staff at Oceanside Supported Living Services. Senior Network Administrator at CyAs Tech. Athletics/Assistant Baseball Coach - Associate Instructor at Cabrillo...
Resources still available for Merced County flood victims
People in Merced County are still clearing out the mess left behind by flooding that happened a few weeks ago. Several organizations are still there offering resources to those who need them.
KQED
'Deplorable, Heartbreaking': Officials Pledge to Investigate Labor Conditions at Mushroom Farms Targeted in Half Moon Bay Shootings
California and local officials say they plan to investigate potential wage theft and safety violations at the two Half Moon Bay farms where a gunman murdered seven of his co-workers on Monday. “The workers were living in very, very poor conditions. Some were in very old trailers and others were...
Santa Clara County ambulance service scrutinized
Santa Clara County will soon solicit a new contract for ambulance services, and one local fire chief is pushing to change the model. In a letter sent to the county’s Health and Hospital Committee last November, San Jose Fire Chief Robert Sapien lambasted the county’s current structure, where a private company is contracted for ambulance and paramedic services. The fire chief said the model is outdated and doesn’t incentivize the private provider to respond on time, pointing to the county’s current provider American Medical Response (AMR). The system also doesn’t give fire departments, who rely on AMR’s services during emergencies, any say over the company’s operation.
Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee concludes
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Office of Education hosted the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee Saturday at UC Santa Cruz. The two divisions include the Elementary (Grades 4-6) and Junior (Grades 7-9). The top two spellers from each division will represent Santa Cruz County in the California State Spelling Bee. lementary The post Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee concludes appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Press Banner
Hwy 9 closure squeezes Ben Lomond businesses
The fallen branches have been neatly arranged along a rock border next to the La Placa Family Bakery parking lot as the sun streams down through the redwoods to the red translucent awning, but here along Highway 9 in Ben Lomond, the storms are anything but a forgotten memory. After...
KSBW.com
Volunteers work to return Carr Lake to native habitat
SALINAS, Calif. — The work to restore a portion of the Carr Lake basin into an open space is slow but steady. On Saturday, volunteers with the Habitat Stewardship Project were out pulling up invasive grasses and planting natives. Recent rains fueled the growth of invasive grasses choking out...
State housing law fizzles in San Jose
One year after a state law aimed at increasing housing supply went into effect, the destruction of single-family neighborhood character that many of the bill’s opponents raised alarms about has not yet come to pass. Senate Bill 9 effectively ended exclusionary single-family zoning statewide, allowing homeowners in some long...
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
Officials: Half Moon Bay shooter carried out his attack because he was mad about a $100 bill
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe shared on Friday that the Half Moon Bay shooting that saw seven lose their lives was caused by a $100 repair bill.
KSBW.com
Lake Nacimiento urges users to collect property floating in lake
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. — Monterey County Water Resource Agency is urging those who use or have access to Lake Nacimiento to retrieve and remove any property that is currently floating in the lake. According to water resource officials, the lake has a large amount of debris brought by the...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Crave Wine Company opens its doors
After around a year of construction delays, Crave Wine Company opened on Jan. 6 following a short series of well-attended soft openings and ticketed events. A welcome addition to the local beverage scene on San Benito Street in Hollister that was established by Pour Decisions Taproom and Mad Pursuit Brewing Company, Crave owners Mike Kohne and Maura Cooper are determined to spotlight the best produced and sourced wines coming from San Benito County.
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
'Bay of Life' enlarges the vision of what we all call 'home'
"Bay of Life," a project from Bonny Doon photographer Frans Lanting and writer Chris Eckstrom, is on display at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History with an idea of providing a comprehensive profile of the Monterey Bay.
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
ABC30 Central Valley
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
NBC Bay Area
Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims
After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
