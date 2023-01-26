Read full article on original website
sanbenito.com
Mobile Covid-19 testing sites close Feb. 5
San Benito County Public Health officials announced that as of Feb. 5, all OptumServe mobile Covid-19 testing sites that serve local residents will close. The California Department of Public Health, which has funded the testing sites, is closing the facilities due to declining Covid-19 rates and a decrease in use, says a press release from San Benito County.
montereycountyweekly.com
Low-income apartments sit empty in Salinas, despite a pressing need for housing.
Where an aging, low-income, 40-unit apartment building once sat at 1115 Parkside St. in Salinas, there are now two gleaming buildings featuring 80 units for low-income seniors. At one time, the old building that was torn down was connected by a bridge to a twin building at 1114 Parkside that still stands. The remnants of the chopped-off bridge still hang from the remaining building, decaying in the elements, an apt metaphor for the break between the two agencies that own each building.
KSBW.com
Lake Nacimiento urges users to collect property floating in lake
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. — Monterey County Water Resource Agency is urging those who use or have access to Lake Nacimiento to retrieve and remove any property that is currently floating in the lake. According to water resource officials, the lake has a large amount of debris brought by the...
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Tacos Jalisciense’s New Seaside Spot
January 27, 2023 – The debut of Tacos Jalisciense was supposed to be suave. It was a lot closer to loco. Owner, operator and chief salsa maker Moises Llamas Hernandez is no stranger to the Mexican food game. He and his family run five other taquerias, including popular Tacos...
sanbenito.com
Family mourns fallen nurse, mother of four
Hollister native Rosa Miramon Azevedo, a nurse and mother of four boys who was known for her caring spirit, has been identified as the motorist who died in a Jan. 14 traffic collision on Highway 156. She was 37 years old. Azevedo’s family recently established an online fundraising campaign “to...
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: DUI suspect flips vehicle on East Lake Avenue
A Watsonville firefighter helps clean up the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East Lake Avenue at Blackburn Street Thursday night. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said Margarito Martinez-Garcia, 19, was traveling westbound in a Honda Accord at 7:20pm when he plowed into the rear of a parked Ford F-150 pickup. The impact flipped the Honda onto its roof. Pulido said there were no injuries reported. After a field sobriety test by Watsonville Police, Martinez-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of DUI. East Lake Avenue was closed down altogether for about an hour for cleanup.
kingcityrustler.com
Soledad man arrested in King City for rape, kidnapping
SALINAS VALLEY — Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to determine if there are additional victims of a rape suspect. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office released a photograph of Soledad resident Uri Deleon Carcamo, 21, who was arrested Jan. 23 in King City on charges of rape and kidnapping for the purpose of rape.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Large fire erupts in Merced’s downtown, two firefighters hurt with minor injuries
Two firefighters received minor injuries after a large blaze erupted in a building late Thursday night in downtown Merced. Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker said the firefighters suffered a small burn and a turned ankle. Firefighters responded to the scene at 10:19 p.m. in the 100 block of West Main...
Greenfield man sentenced to 10 years for DUI, possession of a firearm and assault on officer
SAN ARDO, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was sentenced Friday in a Monterey County courtroom after leading California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase in October 2022. Bryan Felipe Aguilar, 26, was contacted by CHP while driving 110 mph down southbound Highway 101 near San Ardo at around 6:55 p.m. An officer caught up to Aguilar The post Greenfield man sentenced to 10 years for DUI, possession of a firearm and assault on officer appeared first on KION546.
One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed to KION that a 48 year old man has died after a stabbing occurred on 870 Line Street on Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene around 2:05 p.m. for a reported assault. Officers saw the 48 year old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers and Hollister Fire The post One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested appeared first on KION546.
