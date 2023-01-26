ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tennis Australia issues warning after Novak Djokovic's father poses with pro-Putin demonstrators

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5vJC_0kSWzj2x00

Novak Djokovic received a warning from Tennis Australia on Thursday after his father Srdjan was seen on video taking part in a demonstration supporting Russian president Vladimir Putin, according to The Telegraph.

The governing body in charge of the ongoing Australian Open reportedly warned Novak Djokovic, who is Serbian, and his family to not promote any more political causes.

In the video, Srdjan can be seen standing with the ringleader of the demonstration while holding up a Russian flag with Putin's face printed on it. He is translated in the video as saying "Long live the Russians," while the ringleader sends messages of support to a pro-Putin Moscow biker gang and Russian presences in the war in Ukraine.

Soon after the video was posted, Tennis Australia issued a statement reminding players to avoid any situations with "the potential to disrupt:"

A small group of people displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards following a match on Wednesday night and were evicted. One patron is now assisting police with unrelated matters.

Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt. We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies.

The video was posted after Djokovic's straight-sets win over Russia's Andrey Rublev.

This is not the first time Djokovic has presented a headache for Tennis Australia, as the 21-time Grand Slam champion was famously booted from the country last year over his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and an error in his paperwork.

This time, it is Djokovic's father who is very publicly expressing support for a war instigated by Russia that has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians and many more Ukrainian and Russian soldiers. The war, which Russia initially hoped to be a quick victory, has seen several significant setbacks for Putin as the Ukrainians have held firm and received significant support from allies in the West.

Djokovic himself, however, was said to have sent a message of support to a former Ukrainian player after Russia launched its invasion. He also spoke out against Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players last year.

Srdjan said that he will not be attending the Australian Open semifinals on Friday in order to avoid disruption. “I am here to support my son only," Srdjan said in a statement. "I had no intention of causing such headlines or disruption."

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic's Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men's tennis.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Fighting remained largely deadlocked Monday in eastern Ukraine where Russian shelling killed five civilians over the past day, according to Ukrainian officials, as the warring sides sized up their needs for renewed military pushes expected in coming weeks. The casualties included a woman...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russian shelling kills 5 in tough eastern Ukraine combat

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian shelling killed at least five people and wounded 13 others during the previous 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities said Monday, as the Kremlin’s and Kyiv’s forces remained locked in combat in eastern Ukraine ahead of renewed military pushes that are expected when the weather improves.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

JERUSALEM — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel and the Palestinians on Monday to ease tensions amid a spike in violence that has put the region on edge. The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing government.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Croatia's president criticizes tank deliveries to Ukraine

ZAGREB, Croatia — (AP) — NATO-member Croatia’s president on Monday criticized Western nations for supplying Ukraine with heavy tanks and other weapons in its campaign against invading Russian forces, saying those arms deliveries will only prolong the war. Zoran Milanovic told reporters in the Croatian capital that...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Brutality of Russia's Wagner gives it lead in Ukraine war

Fierce battles in eastern Ukraine have thrown a new spotlight on Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company led by a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wagner has spearheaded the push to jump-start Russia's stalemated offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province. The ferocious house-to house...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russian embassy says North Korea lifted lockdown in capital

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Russia’s embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in capital Pyongyang that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. North Korea has not officially acknowledged a lockdown in Pyongyang...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Indian opposition's 'unity march' ends in disputed Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — (AP) — India’s main opposition Congress party ended a five-month cross-country “unity march” in disputed Kashmir on Monday with hundreds of members of various opposition groups joining in a public rally in freezing temperatures. The march led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

France braces for major transport woes from pension strikes

PARIS — (AP) — France's national rail operator is recommending that passengers stay home Tuesday to avoid strikes over pensions that are expected to cause major transport woes but largely spare high-speed links to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Labor unions that mobilized massive street protests in an...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
132K+
Followers
151K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy