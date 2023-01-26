ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

stakingtheplains.com

Post-Game Thoughts: Texas Tech 76, Iowa State 68

Kerwin Walton, come on down. Walton went 6 of 7 including 5 of 6 from three, finishing with 17 points. He’s pretty much just a shooter and if he can get a free look, he’s pretty likely to knock it down. The Motion:. That was fun. Let’s talk...
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Texas Tech basketball: Unlikely heroes help Red Raiders end skid

In a contest between two teams that were winless in 2023, the Texas Tech basketball team found a way to finally make enough plays to experience victory once again. Answering every charge mounted by the home-standing LSU Tigers, Tech hung on for a much-needed 76-68 win on Saturday in the program’s final appearance in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, an annual event that will come to an end this year after a decade of existence.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Chukwuma, Bradford rewrite records at Texas Tech Open

Texas Tech wrapped up the Texas Tech Open and Multis on Jan. 28, finishing a three-day competition hosted at the Sports Performance Center. Two separate program records were broken by junior Rosemary Chukwuma and fifth year Zach Bradford. Beginning on Jan. 26, competition began with the men and women's heptathlon....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Red Raiders pick up win against LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. — For the first time since December 27th, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team found themselves in the win column. The Red Raiders took down LSU on the road 76-68, picking up a victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Despite missing Pop Isaacs and Fardaws...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Texas Observer

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Frenship ISD assistant principal named Region 17 Assistant Principal of the Year

WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Thursday, Bennett Elementary School Assistant Principal Kimberly Moore was named Region 17’s Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA). According to a press release from the Frenship Independent School District, Moore is going into her 16th year...
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

Winter weather set to begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

More wintry precipitation expected this week, along with icing concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas — More wintry precipitation is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this week. Unlike the past week’s winter weather event, the threat this week comes in the form of ice accumulation and less on snowfall accumulation. Monday:. The National Weather Service in Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

How fast can you merge in Texas?

LUBBOCK, Texas — If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. But what about the on-ramps? With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?. The law sets the state’s maximum speed limit to 70 MPH, according to the Texas Department...
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning. A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University...
LUBBOCK, TX

