Read full article on original website
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
St. Vincent Closing Frankfort Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent announced this past week that it is closing 11 immediate care clinics around Indiana, including Frankfort Primary Care and Frankfort Heart Care on East Wabash Street. Ascension St. Vincent said it will start notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
readthereporter.com
Sheriff Moving Services now open in Cicero
On Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol Deputies from Nights B Squad (specifically Deputies Moe, Abbitt, Wilcox, and Lt. Niec) helped an elderly Cicero resident move some heavy furniture that she would have otherwise been unable to move due to her current situation. Her husband passed away and has...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Corrections Enlists Help of K9 Officer 19-Month-Old German Shepherd
The Clinton County Community Corrections Program has a new four-legged officer reporting for duty. Kyzer is a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix. He was born and raised in Belarus. He was partnered with Officer Nick Hillman last week. Kyzer replaces Officer Hillman’s previous K9 partner, Rocco, who was medically retired early in his career.
WISH-TV
Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State fraternity sweethearts discuss their roles
Sigma Chi fraternity brothers stand in the formal room, waiting for a special girl to arrive. A white rose, the fraternity’s flower, is handed to her as the brothers serenade her with their sweetheart song and welcome her into the fraternity. She is now their sweetheart. For Interfraternity Council...
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
WLFI.com
Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WIBC.com
Hamilton Southeastern Teacher Guilty of Child Molesting
HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton Southeastern math teacher will be heading to prison for child molestation next month. According to court documents, Ian Gray was charged with two counts of Child Molesting in 2021, though one charge against him has now been dismissed. However, he has been found guilty of the other.
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location
UPDATE: The opening of Slim Chickens in West Lafayette has been pushed back to February 7. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 […]
inkfreenews.com
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
3 Hoosier pizza meccas land on Yelp’s 100 Best ‘zas in US and Canada list
Deep dish, thin crust, fire grilled — there’s no shortage of ways to make a pizza. Yelp is praising the wonder that is pizza in 100 different ways with its 2023 list of the top places for pizza in the United States and Canada. A trio of Indiana pizza spots made the cut, including two […]
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
Court docs: Muncie brothers took money, provided only excuses in home improvement scam
What started as a Muncie man seeing an article in the local newspaper resulted in two Muncie brothers facing additional charges for what police are calling a home improvement scam.
Comments / 0