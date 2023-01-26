ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

St. Vincent Closing Frankfort Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent announced this past week that it is closing 11 immediate care clinics around Indiana, including Frankfort Primary Care and Frankfort Heart Care on East Wabash Street. Ascension St. Vincent said it will start notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the...
FRANKFORT, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Sheriff Moving Services now open in Cicero

On Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol Deputies from Nights B Squad (specifically Deputies Moe, Abbitt, Wilcox, and Lt. Niec) helped an elderly Cicero resident move some heavy furniture that she would have otherwise been unable to move due to her current situation. Her husband passed away and has...
CICERO, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Community Corrections Enlists Help of K9 Officer 19-Month-Old German Shepherd

The Clinton County Community Corrections Program has a new four-legged officer reporting for duty. Kyzer is a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix. He was born and raised in Belarus. He was partnered with Officer Nick Hillman last week. Kyzer replaces Officer Hillman’s previous K9 partner, Rocco, who was medically retired early in his career.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State fraternity sweethearts discuss their roles

Sigma Chi fraternity brothers stand in the formal room, waiting for a special girl to arrive. A white rose, the fraternity’s flower, is handed to her as the brothers serenade her with their sweetheart song and welcome her into the fraternity. She is now their sweetheart. For Interfraternity Council...
WLFI.com

Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana

UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
WIBC.com

Hamilton Southeastern Teacher Guilty of Child Molesting

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton Southeastern math teacher will be heading to prison for child molestation next month. According to court documents, Ian Gray was charged with two counts of Child Molesting in 2021, though one charge against him has now been dismissed. However, he has been found guilty of the other.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
BURLINGTON, IN
WTHR

Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
FISHERS, IN

