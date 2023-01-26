‘Legend’: Netflix releases new Bill Russell documentary

Basketball fans can now get an inside look at a basketball star larger than life.

On Wednesday, Netflix released “Bill Russell: Legend” a two-part film delving into the life and legacy of the 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP and civil rights activist.

The documentary chronicles Russell’s ascension from under-recruited Bay Area high school star to his prolific NBA career to the 1963 March on Washington he undertook alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It will also feature the last interview he gave before his passing.

Russell won 11 championships during his 13 NBA seasons, including two as a player-coach and as the first Black head coach in NBA history. In a thirteen-month stretch spanning 1956-1957, Russell won an NCAA title, an Olympic Gold Medal and an NBA championship.

The five-time MVP wasn’t just a towering force in the paint, but a fierce driver of social change; marching with Dr. King, leading boycotts in the NBA over racist practices and speaking out against segregation.

The trailer features a who’s who of basketball royalty giving their thoughts on the legend.

“He was unapologetically himself,” coined Chris Paul in the trailer.

“A stand-up man,” said Larry Bird

“We’re never going to see a winner like that again,” remarked Jerry West.

“You know what’s on his hands? More rings than fingers” said Jalen Rose

“Opened avenues for the younger generation,” explained Jayson Tatum.

The moment former President Barack Obama awarded Russell the Presidential Medal of Freedom is also featured prominently in the trailer.

“Bill Russell came to define the word ‘winner’,” said Obama. “Bill Russell, the man, is someone who stood up for the rights and dignity of all men.”

The two-part film is now available on Netflix.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW