Man Deals Illegal Guns From Garage in Posh Bay Area Suburb

A Mill Valley man has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for illegally dealing firearms from his garage, the Northern California district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a release Monday. In a plea agreement, James William Palmer, 38, admitted to manufacturing and selling firearms for...
MILL VALLEY, CA
Asian Women and Seniors Are Disproportionately Killed by SF Drivers. What Needs To Change?

Three pedestrians have been killed on San Francisco streets this year, and at least two of the fatalities—or possibly all three—have been Asian women. On New Year’s Day, 50-year-old Bessie Chui was leaving a party in the Mission when she was killed in a hit-and-run incident. Ten days later, 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan was also hit and killed at the intersection of 16th and Valencia streets.
COLMA, CA
San Francisco Homes Hit With Barrage of Bullets as Man Killed

Multiple San Francisco homes were hit with a barrage of bullets, resulting in the killing of one man, San Francisco police said Monday. The shooting involved a group of people on the 700 block of Missouri Street in Potrero Hill on Saturday at approximately 8:19 p.m. The victim, a 44-year-old...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
What’s Driving San Francisco’s Rise in Family Homelessness?

Since arriving in San Francisco from Nicaragua in September, 11-year-old Enyel Cruz has learned the value of a good night’s rest. At a unique shelter for public school children and their families at Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School, the soccer-loving sixth-grader sleeps on a mat laid out in the gym alongside his parents and his 15-year-old sister. During the day, the mats are piled up to make room for regular student activities at the bilingual Mission District school.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF Pizza Shop Fires Cashier Who Refused To Serve Cops

On Monday morning, the sandwich board on the sidewalk out front of Pizza Squared read: “Now hiring cashier.”. The Detroit-style pizza parlor is looking to replace a recently hired—and promptly fired—cashier, who refused to serve uniformed police officers on Sunday, eliciting intense backlash on Twitter and Yelp.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SF Seeks Talented Artist To Beautify This Ugly Pedestrian Bridge

The Mission may be the neighborhood most closely associated with murals, but the area around City College of San Francisco has a thriving culture of street art as well. Neighbors and students know the humongous Ocean Avenue sign well, although Diego Rivera’s famous Pan American Unity, which belongs to the college, is currently at SFMOMA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Secret Waterfront Warehouse Where SF’s Parades Come Together

San Francisco knows how to put on a parade, from Pride to Lunar New Year. But what happens to the handcrafted floats when the celebrations come to a close?. Hiding in plain sight on the Mission Bay waterfront is a massive warehouse on Pier 54, where the city’s parade floats are not only meticulously constructed, thanks to The Parade Guys, but also stored.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco’s Beloved Pi Bar and Pizzeria To Shutter

Don’t wait for Pi Day to head to Pi Bar. The beloved Mission pizzeria and bar signaled that it would soon shutter, posting a picture of a transfer of ownership notification to its Instagram account on Friday. The combo slice shop and tap room has been a popular establishment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Downtown SF’s Most Eye-Catching Building Is Getting a Wine Bar

Downtown San Francisco has seen some controversial additions to its skyline in recent years, from the asymmetrical, recently renamed Nancy Pelosi Federal Building to LinkedIn’s “black hole” to the tilting Millennium Tower. But pretty much everyone agrees that Mira—architect Jeanne Gang’s white, 39-story tower one block from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Move Over Arsicault, I Have a New Favorite San Francisco Croissant

Monday is National Croissant Day and in honor of the calorie-laden holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 30 spots across the U.S. and Canada to grab your own buttery pastry. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the top five recommendations are all in California—but much less of...
RICHMOND, CA
The Bizarre Treat Golden Gate Park’s Bison Get Once a Year

Every year when it comes time to kick old Christmas trees to the curb, Golden Gate Park’s bison are just getting ready to celebrate. As a seasonal addition to San Francisco Zoo’s enrichment program, the gentle giants are gifted unsold Christmas trees to romp around with every year. And it’s not just the bison—other animals like the zoo’s steer, chimpanzees and orangutans love to get in on the holiday fun, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

