bitcoinist.com
Crypto Tracking System To Be Launched By South Korea In Q1 This Year
The South Korean Ministry of Justice disclosed intentions to create a crypto tracking system to combat the flow of dirty money and other related financial transactions and to reclaim cash associated with criminal conduct. Recently, the country’s Financial Supervisory Services Governor Lee Bok-hyun stated the government’s plan to establish a...
bitcoinist.com
Institutional Bitcoin Buying Is A Positive Sign, Suggests Matrixport
Recent data from Matrixport, a digital asset financial services platform, confirm that institutional investors have not abandoned crypto, especially Bitcoin. According to data, institutional investors now account for 85% of Bitcoin purchasing. Matrixport’s head of research and strategy, Markus Thielen, said it shows that institutional investors are still very much...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
bitcoinist.com
China Will Declare Crypto And Bitcoin A ‘Legitimate Form of Wealth,’ Tron Founder Claims
China is one of the most crypto and Bitcoin-hostile countries on earth. Back in 2017, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) banned the operation of exchanges in China. In May 2021, Chinese authorities ordered a ban on Bitcoin mining. At the end of September 2021, the Chinese central bank banned all crypto transactions.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Records 50,000 New Wallets – Will ADA Price Soar?
Cardano has recorded an excellent price trend for the last few days. Despite a slight pullback in the price, it still shows enormous signs of promise. One of the factors driving this charge is its developmental strides, as the network recently launched its sidechain toolkit. The Cardano Network has become...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Queen, Who’s Wanted By The FBI, ‘Resurfaces’ After 5 Years
Ruja Ignatova referred to herself as the Crypto Queen and she’s now back in the spotlight, at least sort of, when news about the sale of a posh London penthouse hogged the headlines. Ignatova presented her company, OneCoin, as a profitable competitor to Bitcoin in the expanding cryptocurrency sector.
The Plot Thickens - Evidence Shows McGonigal’s Wife was Associated with Hunter Biden
Like you would expect to find in a David Baldacci espionage thriller, emails found on Hunter’s laptop confirm both he, and Pamela McGonigal, received emails from the same girl’s lacrosse coach.
bitcoinist.com
FTX Attorneys To Drag SBF’s Parents And Brother In Questioning About Their Personal Wealth
The tragedy of FTX appears to be becoming more personal, as the bankrupt exchange’s legal counsels are now seeking to drag the founder’s family members and grill them about how they established their affluence. In a court filing, FTX attorneys requested that Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, Joseph Bankman and...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin And Crypto This Week: Here’s What Will Be Important
The Bitcoin price is facing the most important week of the year so far. While BTC managed a slight rally of around 3% over the weekend, this week will have to show whether the rise of the last few weeks was sustainable or whether the Fed will bring out its hammer and make the entire financial market feel its resentment about the premature spike.
bitcoinist.com
Web 3 ecosystem firm, Fastex Raises $23.2 Million Via The Sale of Its Fasttoken (FTN)
Fastex, a rising Web 3 ecosystem, raises $23.2 million in financing in a token generation event that saw over 10 million tokens sold in a private and public sale of its utility token, Fasttoken (FTN). Fastex announced the successful raise of $23.2 million in a token generation event of the...
bitcoinist.com
UK’s FCA Gives Regulatory Approval To Crypto Firms But Only A Few, Here’s Why
Despite its goal to become a crypto hub, the United Kingdom (U.K.). is still strict with its crypto regulations. Today, the U.K. financial conduct authority disclosed its regulatory approval of crypto firms, and out of the 300 that applied for approval, only 41 were cleared. Rejected applications were referred to law enforcement agencies.
bitcoinist.com
Data Shows 50% Of Bitcoin Hashrate Controlled By Two Mining Pools
Bitcoin hashrate is becoming highly centralized, with a few mining pools controlling most of the blockchain mining power. The latest data from Mempool indicates that 50% of the total hashrate is held by Foundry USA and Antpool. A Highly Centralized Mining Network. Foundry USA has maintained a hashrate of over...
bitcoinist.com
Whale Alert Discovers Large XRP Moves – What Does It Mean?
The Ripple Vs. SEC legal battle has been creating tension for XRP as the court sittings could end this year. The CEO of Ripple has been optimistic that the lawsuit could end earlier in 2023. However, the Ripple native token XRP has been trying to weather the storms of the case and the bearish crypto market.
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain For Traceability: Thailand’s Biggest Food Exporter Uses Tech To Monitor Goods
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company (CP Foods) of Thailand, the country’s biggest food exporter, is set to integrate blockchain technology into its operations, expanding to shrimps and other products to guarantee freshness and quality. For CP Foods the priority has always been to ensure that all products are guaranteed...
bitcoinist.com
Vehicle Titles On Chain? California To Tap Tezos For New Pilot Project
State Department of Motor Vehicles divisions aren’t exactly known for efficiency. However, a new pilot project from California’s state DMV could look to change that. The state is now kicking off a pilot program, which will operate on Tezos, to manage state records surrounding automotive ownership. Let’s dive...
bitcoinist.com
Fantom (FTM) launches ecosystem vault to finance dApp projects, Cardano (ADA) pumps 44% in 30 days, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) sells over 300 million tokens in 2 months
Crypto is a relatively new market with a lot of potential. It can be difficult to know where to start, or what protocol to use. With so many options available, it’s important to understand the difference between them. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is one of the most promising and innovative projects in the crypto space, and is leaving behind established names like Fantom (FTM) and Cardano (ADA). In this article, we’ll discuss the recent market updates of Fantom (FTM), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and why the latter is the most preferred token by investors of today.
