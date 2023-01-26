One of Dan Lanning’s biggest points when taking over as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks was that he wanted to keep the family in Eugene tight and make sure that past alumni felt at home with the current regime. He did a great job of making sure that happens this week, extending a scholarship offer to Akili Smith Jr., a 2025 quarterback out of California. The name obviously rings a bell; Smith Jr. is the son of Oregon legend Akili Smith, who was the starting QB in Eugene for the 1997 and 1998 seasons. Smith threw for 45 touchdowns in his two seasons. As a 2025 prospect, Smith Jr. is not yet rated by a lot of recruiting websites, but he has some notable offers from other schools like Miami, Michigan, and Arizona. We will see how his recruitment goes along over the coming years. Akili Smith Jr. Recruiting Profile Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Akilismithjr/status/1619025720126373891Ratings Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports N/A N/A CA QB 247Sports Composite N/A N/A CA QB Rivals N/A N/A CA QB ESPN N/A N/A CA QB On3 Recruiting N/A N/A CA QB Vitals Height 6-foot-5 Weight 200 pounds Hometown Vista Murrieta, California Projected Position Quarterback Class 2025 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Miami Hurricanes Michigan Wolverines Arizona Wildcats California Golden Bears Highlights11

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO