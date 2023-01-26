Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers are heading in a new direction with a head coach that has NFL experience.

Frank Reich will be the NFC South team’s next head coach.

Reich was fired in 2022 by the Indianapolis Colts. He was 40-33-1 with Indianapolis.

The ax came down after a 3-5-1 start with Indianapolis.

Steve Wilks replaced Matt Rhule in Carolina during the 2022 season and he was a strong contender for this position. He led the team to 6 wins in 12 games after a brutal start under Rhule.

Reich does have a Carolina connection to his NFL career.