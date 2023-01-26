Valentine’s Day is coming up on Tuesday, February 14, and what better way to celebrate with your loved one than to treat the both of you to a romantic Pacific Northwest getaway? From the mountains to the lakes to the ocean, there are plenty of cute, cozy, and romantic places for you to stay between Oregon and Washington. Create some amazing love-filled memories at a snowy A-Frame cabin, an oceanfront cottage, in downtown Bend, or even at a gorgeous riverfront estate.

