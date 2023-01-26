It’s not uncommon for stereotypes to emerge among the food of different cultures, whether it’s around the food we assume one might eat or the cliche, white-washed meals that Americans attempt to recreate. Either way, there is a lot of ignorance surrounding food from non-Western cultures. Food represents different people’s identities, and the preparation of it varies depending on a person’s upbringing. Often, food is used positively to represent belonging to a group of people and allows an individual to express their culture through their traditional cuisine. But, on the other hand, it can also be used to justify prejudice against groups of people. Unfortunately, Evanston is not immune to such a phenomenon, as the wide range of cultures that appear at ETHS make it easy for these stereotypes to arise. As students, we need to reflect upon the stereotypes that we feed into—even if it is unintentional.

