Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Building bridges at the 43rd annual Evanston Township High School Geometry Bridge Contest. Freshman Kayla Strickland (center) won with the strongest bridge. Tora Gylling (left) and Emilie Viola were runners-up. Students were given poster board, 30 straws and used straight pins to construct their mini bridges. Weights were placed atop the bridges to test structural strength. Kayla built a truss bridge, arched for extra strength. It held 4.5 kilograms (almost 10 pounds). She won the math department’s contest naturally; both her parents have engineering degrees. She hopes to be an architect. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling
The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago medical school pulls out of US News rankings
CHICAGO - The University of Chicago School of Medicine is withdrawing from U.S News and World Report's medical school rankings. It's the latest in a long list of universities to do so, including Harvard and Stanford. Leaders at the medical school will no longer submit data to the publication. In...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This cluster of geese on their descent into the pond at the Northwestern University lakefill makes the Ryan Center for the Musical Arts look like an airport tower. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
hpherald.com
University of Chicago Medicine cancer center to commence construction in fall 2023
"Individuals who live on the South Side of Chicago are twice as likely to die from cancer than those that live anywhere else in America," said Dr. Mitchell Posner, M.D., Physician-in-Chief of University of Chicago Medicine's (UCM) Comprehensive Cancer Center. “And that problem is expected to grow worse in the years ahead.”
evanstonroundtable.com
As redistricting looms, city hopes to keep 3 nonwhite-majority wards
With the city up for redistricting this year, some ward lines are set to be redrawn and the boundaries of the underpopulated Fifth Ward will have to change. That discussion was the focus of a joint Fifth Ward and Redistricting Committee meeting Thursday, Jan. 26. “I’m viewing this a lot...
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
fox32chicago.com
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - When suburban police officers arrived in late November at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers, a crowd gathered as Rona Rozo grabbed onto a van trying to hitch a ride. Rozo, 30, was transported for a mental health evaluation, but two days later she was found...
evanstonian.net
Opinion | Reflecting on the stereotypes surrounding food from non-Western cultures
It’s not uncommon for stereotypes to emerge among the food of different cultures, whether it’s around the food we assume one might eat or the cliche, white-washed meals that Americans attempt to recreate. Either way, there is a lot of ignorance surrounding food from non-Western cultures. Food represents different people’s identities, and the preparation of it varies depending on a person’s upbringing. Often, food is used positively to represent belonging to a group of people and allows an individual to express their culture through their traditional cuisine. But, on the other hand, it can also be used to justify prejudice against groups of people. Unfortunately, Evanston is not immune to such a phenomenon, as the wide range of cultures that appear at ETHS make it easy for these stereotypes to arise. As students, we need to reflect upon the stereotypes that we feed into—even if it is unintentional.
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
Archdiocese to consolidate 2 northwest suburban parishes, others remain in limbo
Starting in July, St Thomas Becket in Mount Prospect and St Alphonsus Liguori in Prospect Heights will unite, but both churches will continue to hold mass, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced.
Travel Back in Time with “The Negro Motorist Green Book”
[Outdoor Photo of a Mother, Father and child Standing by a Car], 1948-1970s. Rev. Henry Clay Anderson. Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (c) Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The Negro Motorist Green Book, an exhibition developed by the Smithsonian...
Chicago Rolls Out Administrative Debt Relief Program
The city of Chicago’s latest phase in debt relief sets its sights on administrative debt, the sort of debt incurred by tickets for noise violations or littering. The standard Administrative Debt Relief program is in place through March 31. Individuals and businesses can pay off their original fine amount, and the city will waive any penalties or fees that have accrued since the ticket was first issued. No application or income information is required for this program.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
cwbchicago.com
Insurance carriers refuse to issue new policies for Kias, Hyundais as thefts skyrocket in Chicago
Chicago — Some major auto insurance companies are no longer issuing new policies for some theft-prone Kia and Hyundai models in Chicago and other big cities. The cars, which have an ignition design flaw that makes them easy to steal by so-called “Kia boys,” are too much of a risk, and companies, including Progressive, are refusing to accept the risks.
Another batch of measurable snow on tap for Chicago this weekend: When and where it will hit
Beginning Saturday late morning, Accuweather expects 3-6 inches of snow on the North and West Sides of Chicago. In southern suburbs of the city, only 1-3 inches are expected.
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
Comments / 0