Washington State

Dutch PM Rutte: may not disclose result of U.S. chip export control talks

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that it is not clear whether his government will disclose the result of ongoing talks with the U.S. over new export restrictions for the semiconductor industry. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands and Japan...
Russia says nuclear arms treaty with U.S. may end after 2026

(Reuters) – Russia’s deputy foreign minister said in an interview published on Monday that it was “quite possible” the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States would end after 2026. “This is quite a possible scenario,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday, in a move that could ease a diplomatic row. Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination...
Japan will continue to monitor COVID situation in China, govt says

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in China and deal “flexibly” with border control measures, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday. The comment came a day after the Chinese embassy in Japan said it had resumed the issuance of ordinary...
House Speaker McCarthy will meet with Biden on debt ceiling, spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday that he will meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss raising the federal debt ceiling while controlling government spending, adding that Republicans will not allow a U.S. debt default. “I know the president said...
China approves two domestically developed COVID drugs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has approved two domestically developed oral medicines for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday. The drugs, used for treating adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, have been developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and a unit of...
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades

(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further room...
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving spectre of recession

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy unexpectedly shrank in the fourth quarter, data showed on Monday, a sign that Europe’s largest economy may be entering a much-predicted recession, though likely a shallower one than originally feared. Gross domestic product decreased 0.2% quarter on quarter in adjusted terms, the...
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy attacks effort to allow Russia back at Olympics

(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Paris Games was tantamount to showing that “terror is somehow acceptable”. “Attempts by the International Olympic Committee to bring Russian athletes back into the Olympic Games are attempts to tell...
Boeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing expects to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it recovers from the pandemic and increases jetliner production, but will trim some support jobs, the U.S. planemaker said Friday. The Arlington, Virginia-based company boosted overall employment by about 14,000 workers in 2022 to 156,000 as of...
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new European Commission approval

PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Monday that their Dupixent product had won approval from the European Commission to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), which is a condition that damages the esophagus. “This latest approval establishes Dupixent as the only targeted medicine specifically indicated for eosinophilic...
RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb, ending tightening cycle: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi’s Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.
South Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month: Reuters poll

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s January export data will likely show an annual fall for a fourth straight month, with the pace of decline accelerating amid persistently weak demand from China, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distorting calendar effects will be another reason for the weakness in...
Pope calls for Israel, Palestinians to halt “spiral of death”

(Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday called on Israel and the Palestinians to engage in dialogue in pursuit of peace, deploring the recent violence in the region. Speaking after the Angelus prayer in Rome, the Pope said he had been greatly saddened by news of the Palestinians killed during Israeli counter-terrorism operations, as well as by the deaths of Israeli Jews in a synagogue shooting attack on Friday.

