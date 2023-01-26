Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Brighton strike late to knock holders Liverpool out of FA Cup
BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) -Holders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round on Sunday as Kaoru Mitoma struck the winning goal in stoppage time. Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalised before halftime and the score stayed...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Juventus suffer shock home loss to Monza
(Reuters) – Juventus suffered another blow in their bid for Champions League qualification as they slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Monza in Serie A on Sunday. Juventus are languishing 13th in the standings with 23 points, two places behind Monza. Massimiliano Allegri’s side have not been able...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Liverpool need more improvement, says Klopp after FA Cup exit
(Reuters) – Liverpool have improved in the last two weeks but still need to get better, manager Juergen Klopp said after the FA Cup holders were knocked out of the competition by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. Liverpool went out of the Cup after a 2-1 loss at...
104.1 WIKY
Handball-Denmark beat France to historic third handball world title
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Denmark outclassed France to become the first country to win three straight men’s IHF World Handball Championship titles after prevailing in an electrifying final by a score of 34-29 at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on Sunday. The Danes led by a single goal at...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Kane a doubt for Tottenham in FA Cup
LONDON (Reuters) – Harry Kane may have to wait at least another week to become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time record goalscorer as illness could rule him out of Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round tie away at Preston North End. The 29-year-old drew level with the late Jimmy Greaves...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Brighton ready to move forward without Caicedo, says De Zerbi
(Reuters) – Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi said his Premier League side were ready to continue their campaign without midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has asked to leave. Caicedo pleaded with Brighton for a transfer after the English south-coast club reportedly rejected a 60-million-pound ($74.38-million) bid from...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Bayern held to third straight draw as Bundesliga lead crumbles
MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich stumbled to a 1-1 draw against visiting Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to leave them with only a slim Bundesliga lead after being held for the third game in a row with the same scoreline. The result left the reigning champions one point ahead of second-placed...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Dortmund make it three out of three this year with 2-0 win over Leverkusen
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (Reuters) -Borussia Dortmund cruised past hosts Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Sunday for their third win in three league matches since the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break, climbing to within three points of the top spot. Goals from Karim Adeyemi and a second half own goal from Edmond...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Bournemouth sign Ghana forward Semenyo
(Reuters) – Bournemouth have signed Ghana international Antoine Semenyo from Championship side Bristol City, the Premier League club said on Friday. The forward will join on a four-and-a-half-year deal, with the club retaining an option for a further year. Semenyo, 23, played at last year’s World Cup in Qatar,...
104.1 WIKY
Rugby-RFU apologises for ‘anger and concern’ caused by tackle height guidelines
(Reuters) -England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Friday apologised after its new low tackle guidelines were met with widespread criticism, adding it would conduct workshops with volunteers, players, coaches and match officials to explain the proposals. The RFU announced last week that tackling above the waist will be banned...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Late goal from Simeone gives Napoli 2-1 win over Roma
(Reuters) – A superb first-half goal from Victor Osimhen and a late decider from Giovanni Simeone gave Napoli a 2-1 home win against Roma on Sunday as they took another step closer to ending their 33-year wait to win the Serie A title. Napoli are alone at the top...
104.1 WIKY
Golf-New Zealand’s Fox wins Seve Ballesteros Award
(Reuters) – New Zealander Ryan Fox has won the Seve Ballesteros Award after being voted the 2022 Player of the Year by his fellow professionals on the DP World Tour, organisers said on Friday. Fox, who won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Ras Al Khaimah Classic in 2022,...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Real Madrid frustrated in goalless draw against Real Sociedad
MADRID (Reuters) – Battling Real Sociedad survived a pounding at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday when they held Real Madrid to a goalless draw in a frantic LaLiga match. Real Madrid recorded 20 goal attempts compared to only seven created by the visitors who held their turf heroically to go home to San Sebastian with a point thanks to a string of saves by goalkeeper Alex Remiro.
104.1 WIKY
Cricket-Conway, Mitchell power NZ to win over India in first T20
(Reuters) – Half-centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell powered New Zealand to a 21-run win over India in a Twenty20 international in Ranchi on Friday, giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Put into bat, New Zealand started strongly with a 43-run opening partnership between Finn...
