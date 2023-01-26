Read full article on original website
Missile hits Kharkiv apartment building, one dead- governor
(Reuters) -A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, killing one person and injuring others, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. A Reuters picture from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building. Synehubov said the strike took place in the city’s central Kyiv district.
Sudan releases man found guilty of killing U.S. diplomat – family
KHARTOUM (Reuters) – A Sudanese man facing the death penalty in connection to the killing of an American diplomat in 2008 has been released, his brother told Reuters on Monday. Abdelraouf Abuzeid, who was found guilty for the killing of U.S. diplomat John Granville, was released by the country’s...
